You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Philippines' Ayala looks to sell big stake in coal unit, turn to renewables

Mon, May 21, 2018 - 4:34 PM

[ MANILA] AC Energy Inc, part of Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp, on Monday said it could sell a stake of up to 50 per cent in its coal-fired energy unit, using funds from the deal to boost its renewables business in Southeast Asia.

AC Energy is in talks with potential partners that could be interested in taking a stake in its wholly-owned AC Thermal unit, company officials said, although they declined to identify would-be investors or give any indications on price.

"We cannot go on record with respect to valuation," AC Energy President and CEO Eric Francia said in an email to Reuters on Monday, declining to comment on local newspaper reports saying the sale may raise up to US$1 billion.

AC Energy's assets are 80 per cent thermal and 20 per cent renewable, with a total value of 135 billion pesos (S$3.5 billion), according to a recent CLSA report.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Its thermal assets include the 632-megawatt GNPower Mariveles coal plant, a partnership with Aboitiz Power Corp's subsidiary Therma Power and Power Partners, and the 552-MW GNPower Kauswagan, in which it has an 85 per cent economic stake.

The company said it was open to a partnership with both local and foreign investors for the unit, and would make a final decision within the year.

The company expects to expand its overall energy capacity to more than 5,000 megawatts by 2025 from 1,600 MW currently.

Following its acquisition of Salak and Darajat geothermal assets in Indonesia in 2017, AC Energy is assembling a portfolio of renewable energy assets in the region this year, including a 75 MW wind project in Indonesia and over 300 MW of solar projects in Vietnam.

AC Energy nearly doubled its net profit to 593 million pesos in the first quarter of this year, boosted by robust contributions from its Indonesia investment and from its coal and renewable platforms.

"We will not stop investing in the Philippines, but we also see a lot of opportunities outside, within the Southeast Asian market," a company spokeswoman told Reuters. "The objective is to reach a 50-50 mix by 2025."

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Shorter, hotter, earlier: Shrinking spring slashes Pakistani harvests

Oil gains near US$72 as world's top economies reach trade truce

Australia's AGL rejects Alinta offer for ageing coal-fired plant

Australia's AGL rejects Alinta offer for ageing coal-fired plant

SembMarine inks contract for Shell floating production unit

GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec: sources

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_210518_3.jpg
May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BT_20180521_LSSC18_3442876.jpg
May 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart's digitalisation push nets more customers

May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hard for minorities to win in LTC delisting

Most Read

1 SIA to drop SilkAir brand; bring it under its wing
2 PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya
3 Malaysia's Najib summoned to anti-corruption agency: report
4 ESR-Reit and VIT merger could lead to more industrial Reit deals
5 Economic crime reported in Singapore 'at record high'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Mahathir_210518_58.jpg
May 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir

Capitol Singapore.jpg
May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial appoints Europe's luxury hotel group Kempinski to operate Capitol Singapore hotel

May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tat Hong to delist as offeror now controls more than 90% of all shares

May 21, 2018
Technology

Crowdfunded '3D' headphones startup Ossic shuts down; backers threaten lawsuit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening