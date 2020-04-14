You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Pipeline operator sues Chesapeake Energy over payment dispute

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 6:48 AM

rk_Chesapeake_140420.jpg
Pipeline operator Glass Mountain LLC is suing troubled oil and gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp for allegedly defaulting on an oil transportation contract that had been renegotiated weeks earlier.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Pipeline operator Glass Mountain LLC is suing troubled oil and gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp for allegedly defaulting on an oil transportation contract that had been renegotiated weeks earlier.

The shale gas pioneer borrowed aggressively to buy and drill properties and began losing money as gas prices plummeted. US natural gas futures traded at US$1.73 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Monday, down from more than US$13 in 2008.

The suit, filed in an Oklahoma state court on April 3, seeks US$48.8 million and expenses for breach of contract.

A spokesman for Chesapeake did not immediate reply to a request for comment.

A shale gas pioneer, Chesapeake Energy last month tapped debt restructuring advisors Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Rothschild & Co to help its deal with creditors amid an unprecedented drop in oil demand and plummeting prices for its output.

SEE ALSO

HC Surgical doctor loses defamation suit over claims of collusion for sex with patients

In January, it had cut debt by US$900 million, and in February had said it had about US$1.4 billion in cash and borrowing ability to address looming debt maturities. The company had about US$9 billion in debt at the end of 2019.

Chesapeake shares traded at 16 cents apiece on Monday, down from US$2.91 a year earlier. Shareholders were due to vote on Monday on a reverse stock-split seeking to prevent a de-listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Trump says Opec+ planning to cut production by 20 million barrels per day

Record oil output cuts fail to make waves in coronavirus-hit market

Opec+ deal fails to sustain oil price rally; pandemic still the key driver for markets

Big oil deal fails to energise SGX's oil and gas counters

Oil price war ends with historic Opec+ agreement to slash output

In oil market sunk by coronavirus, giant output cuts make ripple, not big waves

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 06:45 AM
Government & Economy

More must be done to tackle coronavirus crisis, says Eurogroup's Centeno

[LISBON] Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno said on Monday the half-a-trillion euros of support for coronavirus-battered...

Apr 14, 2020 06:42 AM
Government & Economy

As US hits virus peak, warnings not to ease lockdown too soon

[WASHINGTON] The US coronavirus epidemic appears to be hitting its peak, but scientists are already warning a second...

Apr 14, 2020 06:37 AM
Government & Economy

White House says talk of Trump firing Dr Fauci 'ridiculous'

[WASHINGTON] The White House on Monday said that talk of President Donald Trump wanting to fire the government's top...

Apr 14, 2020 06:27 AM
Government & Economy

Britain to remain in lockdown till at least May 7: The Times

[BENGALURU] British foreign minister Dominic Raab is set to announce on Thursday that the lockdown in the country...

Apr 14, 2020 06:26 AM
Government & Economy

Macron extends virus lockdown in France until May 11

[PARIS] President Emmanuel Macron on Monday extended France's strict lockdown to combat the coronavirus until May 11...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.