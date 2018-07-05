You are here

Power and energy sectors top M&As in H1 in clean energy drive

Thu, Jul 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BP said in June that it was buying Britain's top electric vehicle charging firm Chargemaster, joining rival Shell and carmakers, which have also made investments in the electric vehicle market.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

A HISTORIC peak in global mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in the first half of 2018 has seen the energy and power sector retain its lead as the biggest contributor, with the value of deals increasing by 62 per cent, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The value of energy and power transactions announced globally rose to US$365.7 billion in the first six months of the year from US$225.5 billion a year earlier and accounted for almost 16 per cent of total M&A value.

Utility companies in mature markets have been undergoing a wave of consolidation, seeking to create scale partly because of the increasing shift to renewable energy sources that is forcing them to change business models.

Among the most high-profile deals, Germany's top utilities RWE and E.ON agreed to break up RWE's subsidiary Innogy and divide its assets between them in a 5.2 billion euro (S$8.3 billion) deal, while China Three Gorges launched a US$10.8 billion bid to take control of EDP, Portugal's biggest company.

"Over the past few years, there has been a repositioning of the utility sector towards sustainable clean energy . . . (a move) to something that is much more based on digitalised power forces and a world of electrification, with electric vehicles and smart houses," said Jeanette Smits van Oyen, head of utilities investment banking EMEA at JPMorgan.

"The consolidation via acquisitions is driven by the inability for some to achieve that organically and the recognition that companies need synergies for this transition to take place," she said. The momentum was likely to continue as the transition to cleaner energy would take between 10 and 20 years to happen, she added.

As confidence picked up after crude oil prices climbed above US$70 a barrel in January for the first time in three years, a wave of consolidation has also been seen in the downstream segment of the oil and gas sector.

Marathon Petroleum Corp agreed to buy rival Andeavor for more than US$23 billion, creating one of the largest global refiners that will benefit from access to booming US shale.

With governments and environmentalists forecasting a peak in oil demand within a generation, oil and gas majors are also fighting to establish themselves as the dominant players in the fast-growing businesses of solar power and electric car charging points.

"The investment in renewable energy by BP, Royal Dutch Shell and other oil majors over the past 10 years is now continuing into the downstream energy market," said Gavin Watson, head of law firm Dechert's Intl Oil & Gas Group.

BP said in June that it was buying Britain's top electric vehicle charging firm Chargemaster, joining rival Shell and carmakers, which have also made investments in the electric vehicle (EV) market.

"To achieve that goal, (oil and gas companies) need to dispose of non-core assets, and release capital to finance their future energy strategy. That results in a lot more M&A activity," Mr Watson added. REUTERS

