You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Power prices soar as Americans fight heat wave

High temperatures in Los Angeles are expected to top 32 deg C this week, with the mercury forecast to peak at 36 deg C on Tuesday
Wed, Aug 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180808_POWER8_3525385.jpg
People cooling off from a Southern California heat wave at Cardiff State beach in Encinitas on July 6.
PHOTO: REUTERS

US West Coast power and natural gas prices for Tuesday soared as consumers cranked up their air conditioners for a second day in a row to escape a brutal heat wave.

This heat wave is not expected to be as hot or long-lived as the recent experience in late July when the power grid urged customers to conserve energy and the gas company warned of possible service curtailments.

So far this week, electric and gas companies have not taken any major steps to reduce consumption.

Power and gas prices for Tuesday soared to their highest on record at the Mid Columbia EL-PK-MIDC-SN power hub in the Pacific Northwest.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Elsewhere in the region, prices jumped to their second-highest levels on record since hitting all-time highs during a heat wave in late July at the Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL power hub in Arizona and the SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL power hub in Southern California, according to Reuters data going back to 2010.

High temperatures in Los Angeles, the second-biggest US city, are expected to top 32 deg C from Monday to Friday, with the mercury forecast to peak at 36 deg C on Tuesday, according to AccuWeather. The normal high in the city is 29 deg C at this time of the year.

Southern California Gas (SoCalGas), which supplies gas to over 21 million consumers in the southern part of the state, continued to call on customers to "pay close attention" to notices from the utility and schedule volumes accordingly, with power generators expected to burn more fuel than usual to keep air conditioners humming.

Gas supplies are expected to remain tight in Southern California this summer and winter due to reduced availability from SoCalGas' Aliso Canyon storage facility in Los Angeles, following a massive leak between October 2015 and February 2016, and ongoing shutdowns of several pipelines.

SoCalGas projected gas demand would hold around 2.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Monday and Tuesday before easing to 2.7 bcfd as the weather starts to cool later in the week. During the last heat wave, SoCalGas deliveries peaked around 3.0 bcfd on July 24.

One billion cubic feet of gas is enough to fuel about 5 million US homes for a day.

SoCalGas is a unit of California energy company Sempra Energy.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO), which oversees the state's power grid, forecast use would peak this week at 44,491 megawatts on Tuesday before easing to 44,239 MW on Wednesday. That falls short of the 46,412 peak hit during the last week-long heat wave on July 25 and the grid's all-time high of 50,270 MW in July 2006.

One megawatt can power about 1,000 US homes. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Wheat rises on dry weather concerns, soya beans firm

Gold gains after drifting near US$1,200 as US dollar drops versus yuan

EU parliament agrees to ease liquidity rules for gold trading

Wages, activity pick up in Australia's iron ore heartland

Rain brings relief to scorched cane, coffee areas in Brazil

French seed group Vilmorin says too early to see weather, trade effects

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
5 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Youtrip_070818_63.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro acquires Australian bus operator FCL Holdings for A$110m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening