You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Power producer PG&E reaches US$13.5b agreement with victims of California wildfires

Sat, Dec 07, 2019 - 1:23 PM

nz_pge_071271.jpg
Bankrupt California power producer Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) said on Friday it had reached a US$13.5 billion agreement to resolve individual claims relating to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires and the 2015 butte fire.
PHOTO: AP

[BENGALURU] Bankrupt California power producer Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) said on Friday it had reached a US$13.5 billion agreement to resolve individual claims relating to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires and the 2015 butte fire.

In a final major settlement, the company said it had reached settlements with all major groups of wildfire claimants, including the Official Committee of Tort Claimants (TCC) and with firms representing individual claimants.

"With this important milestone now accomplished, we are focused on emerging from Chapter 11 as the utility of the future that our customers and communities expect and deserve," chief executive officer Bill Johnson said in a statement.

The agreed settlement is subject to a number of conditions and requires confirmation by the United States Bankruptcy Court, the company said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

PG&E had previously reached a US$1 billion settlement with cities, counties and other public entities and an US$11 billion agreement with insurance carriers related to 2017 and 2018 wildfires in California.

SEE ALSO

Southern California blaze sears homes, orchards, threatens oil fields

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Pirates capture crew members of Hong Kong-flagged tanker: SCMP

US bankruptcy watchdog takes aim at oil refiner's executive bonus plan

Mexico, US discuss 'last issues' in trade pact, faced with new steel demand

Rolls-Royce touts nuclear reactors as key to clean jet fuel

Singapore set to become world's first sustainable palm oil nation

Climate crisis gatecrashes Opec gathering

BREAKING

Dec 7, 2019 01:15 PM
Life & Culture

Banana taped to a wall sells for US$120,000 at Miami art fair

[NEW YORK] Sales zipped ahead during the early hours of the VIP opening at this week's Art Basel Miami Beach, the...

Dec 7, 2019 12:38 PM
Government & Economy

China's Nov forex reserves ease to US$3 trillion, focus stays on trade talks

[BEIJING] China's foreign exchange reserves fell US$9 billion in November to US$3.096 trillion, central bank data...

Dec 7, 2019 12:32 PM
Technology

Elon Musk's defamation win may reset legal landscape for social media

[WILMINGTON] Elon Musk's daring has left its mark on electric cars and rockets, and now experts say the entrepreneur...

Dec 7, 2019 12:17 PM
Consumer

Amazon to open new office in Manhattan in 2021; revives debate over Queens project

[NEW YORK] Amazon said on Friday that it would lease office space in Midtown Manhattan for more than 1,500 employees...

Dec 7, 2019 12:17 PM
Government & Economy

Japan considers raising defence budget to record US$49b: Nikkei

[TOKYO] Japan is looking to raise defence spending to a record 5.3 trillion yen (S$66.4 billion) for the year...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly