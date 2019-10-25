You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Reaping wind at sea could become US$1t industry says IEA

Fri, Oct 25, 2019 - 10:24 PM

doc77oswd92puryj6ok19p_doc77o9p7gezxyme8iwcxq.jpg
Offshore wind could become a cornerstone of the world's power supply as steep cost reductions and improved technology unleash the potential of the green energy source, said the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Friday.
REUTERS

[COPENHAGEN] Offshore wind could become a cornerstone of the world's power supply as steep cost reductions and improved technology unleash the potential of the green energy source, said the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Friday.

Renewables replacing fossil fuel is crucial to meet a globally-agreed goal of limiting temperature rise to below 2 deg C this century and the expansion of offshore wind could avoid 5-7 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions from the power sector globally, said the IEA.

Power generated from wind turbines at sea only accounts for 0.3 per cent of global electricity generation today, said the IEA in what it called "the most comprehensive" study of offshore wind to date.

"(But) the potential is huge," IEA executive director Fatih Birol told Reuters in the capital of Denmark, the country where the first offshore turbines were installed in 1991 and which last year produced 15 per cent of its electricity from offshore wind.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Based on current and proposed policies, capacity is set to increase 15-fold over the next two decades, turning it into a US$1-trillion business, according to the IEA.

SEE ALSO

Solar, wind and batteries threaten future of nuclear power

He likened offshore wind to two other game-changers in the energy system: the shale revolution and the rise of solar PV and said that offshore wind had the potential to deliver similar steep cost reductions.

Birol said he expected the average generation cost for global offshore wind to halve to US$60 per megawatt hour already in five years, Birol said. This reduction would be driven especially by bigger turbines, some measuring almost as high as the Eiffel tower, and lower financing costs.

In Europe, offshore wind will soon beat new natural gas-fired capacity on cost and be on a par with solar photovoltaics (PV) and onshore wind while in China, it is set to become competitive with new coal-fired capacity around 2030, according to the IEA.

However, Birol cautioned that large investments into onshore grid infrastructure and real political action were needed.

"If the governments are serious about their climate policies and climate neutrality they have to have dedicated policies in order to foster green technologies like offshore wind".

While the green transition is increasingly taking over the global political agenda, there is a growing disconnect between climate ambitions and real-life emissions trends as energy-related CO2 emissions reached a historic high last year.

The UK today has the biggest capacity but by around 2025, China is likely to have the largest offshore wind fleet. The industry is also growing in markets like the United States, Taiwan and Japan.

Denmark's Orsted is the world's biggest developer of offshore wind, while Siemens Gamesa and MHI Vestas, a joint venture between Vestas and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, are the largest makers of wind turbines employed at sea.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Pakistan's tycoons offer to take over former Barrick mine

Offshore wind set for 15-fold increase: IEA

US to send 'additional military assets' to protect Syrian oil: Pentagon

US moves to protect Citgo from creditors

Oil extends gains despite weak demand outlook

California mass blackout set to affect more than 1.5m people

BREAKING

Oct 25, 2019 10:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Higher Festival Walk rents, stronger HKD, yen boost MNACT Q2 DPU

HIGHER rental income from Festival Walk and higher average rates of Hong Kong dollar and Japanese yen boosted ...

Oct 25, 2019 10:10 PM
Companies & Markets

HPH Trust Q3 earnings dip due to higher taxation

HUTCHISON Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust) on Friday posted a 2.9 per cent drop in profit attributable to unitholders...

Oct 25, 2019 09:54 PM
Stocks

Wall Street slips at open as Amazon weighs

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened marginally lower on Friday, as a dour sales forecast from Amazon overshadowed another...

Oct 25, 2019 09:44 PM
Life & Culture

World's most expensive bottle of whisky sells for £1.5m

[LONDON] The "Holy Grail" of whiskies smashed the record for the most expensive bottle ever sold, going for nearly £...

Oct 25, 2019 09:36 PM
Energy & Commodities

Pakistan's tycoons offer to take over former Barrick mine

[KARACHI] Pakistan's top business tycoons have offered to take over a disputed copper and gold deposit that was once...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly