You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Record oil output cuts fail to make waves in coronavirus-hit market

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 6:04 AM

rk_oilrefinery_140420.jpg
The minimal impact on oil prices from a global deal for record output cuts showed that oil producers have a mountain to climb if they are to restore market balance as the coronavirus shreds demand and sends stockpiles soaring, industry watchers said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] The minimal impact on oil prices from a global deal for record output cuts showed that oil producers have a mountain to climb if they are to restore market balance as the coronavirus shreds demand and sends stockpiles soaring, industry watchers said.

After several days of deliberation, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies led by Russia hammered out an agreement to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June, equal to nearly 10 per cent of global supply.

Other major producers like the United States and Canada gave indirect commitments to cuts as well, playing up forecasts for drastic production declines in coming months due to the free-fall in prices.

The oil market has barely shrugged, however: Brent crude gained 1.5 per cent on Monday, while US crude ended the day lower. The move underscores what both investors and producers already understand - that the monumental deal to cut supply in face of a 30 per cent drop in demand could only accomplish so much initially.

Saudi Arabia's energy minister downplayed the move in oil prices on Monday, saying anticipation of the cuts was the reason for a rally in oil prices before the meeting. Since dipping below US$22 a barrel two weeks ago, Brent has rebounded by roughly 48 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Trump says Opec+ planning to cut production by 20 million barrels per day

"It's the typical deal, you know: buy the rumour, and sell the news," Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said.

The minister added on Monday that effective global oil supply cuts would amount to around 19.5 million barrels per day, taking into account the reduction pact agreed by Opec+, pledges by other G-20 nations and oil purchases into reserves. He said that G-20 nations had pledged to cut about 3.7 million bpd and that strategic reserves purchases would reach roughly 200 million barrels over the next couple of months,

Both Brent and WTI have lost more than half of their value this year.

The cut by Opec+ may be more than four times deeper than the previous record set in 2008 and overall oil supply may shrink by twice that with other measures. Yet the reduction remains dwarfed by a demand drop predicted by some forecasters to be as much as 30 million bpd in April.

"Even if these cuts provide a floor to prices they will not be able to boost prices given the scale of inventory builds we are still staring at," Energy Aspects analyst Virendra Chauhan said.

"The absence of hard commitments from the United States or other G-20 members is (a) shortcoming of the deal."

Big producers such as Canada, Norway and the United States have yet to commit publicly to fixed quotas. However, US shale output, which accounts for about 75 per cent of overall US crude production, is expected to drop by nearly 400,000 bpd by May, the US Energy Department said on Monday.

Because of the deep Opec+ cuts, the US shale industry may avoid the worst-case scenario of a 3.5 million bpd production drop, instead falling just 1.8 million bpd, analysts at Bank of America said on Monday.

"The deal failed to reach the reduction levels anticipated by the market," Takashi Tsukioka, president of the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ), said in a statement.

"We hope Opec+ will continue their talks to stabilise oil markets," he said.

While the core number in the deal suggests a near 10 million bpd cut, Middle East producers such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait may have to reduce by more than the 23 per cent cut to which they signed up.

FOCUS ON RESERVES

Energy analysts at FGE expect oil stockpiles in developed nations to grow in the second quarter to levels last seen in 1982.

The Brent futures contango, a market structure whereby future prices are higher than those in the nearer term, deepened on Monday, for both a six-month horizon and for a year ahead.

The contango in that spread signals concerns about dwindling supply availability. As of the end of March, worldwide onshore crude storage was roughly 83 per cent full, according to shipping tracker Kpler.

The next major focus for markets will be numbers from the US Department of Energy on its strategic petroleum reserves (SPR).

A veteran Singapore oil trader, who declined to be named due to company policy, said the inventory build would continue, albeit at a slower pace because of the Opec+ pact. Saudi Arabia cut its crude selling prices to Asia on Monday, while lifting prices for the United States and leaving prices to Europe unchanged.

"Most of the SPR (held by countries around the world) are pretty full already. Probably China still has some room, but the rest, I doubt there is anything significant," he added.

China, the world's largest oil importer, remains an outlier worldwide, as its demand is rising while most other major nations are seeing demand contract. Its refiners are set to raise crude oil throughput this month by 10 per cent from March as the country where the coronavirus originated recovers from the outbreak faster than elsewhere.

"China is unlikely to make any firm commitment, especially as Far East consumers are still paying a premium for Mideast supplies versus western consumers," one Beijing-based state oil company official said on condition of anonymity, citing company policy.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Trump says Opec+ planning to cut production by 20 million barrels per day

Opec+ deal fails to sustain oil price rally; pandemic still the key driver for markets

Big oil deal fails to energise SGX's oil and gas counters

Oil price war ends with historic Opec+ agreement to slash output

In oil market sunk by coronavirus, giant output cuts make ripple, not big waves

Freeport-McMoRan closes New Mexico mine as coronavirus cases spread

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 06:27 AM
Government & Economy

Britain to remain in lockdown till at least May 7: The Times

[BENGALURU] British foreign minister Dominic Raab is set to announce on Thursday that the lockdown in the country...

Apr 14, 2020 06:26 AM
Government & Economy

Macron extends virus lockdown in France until May 11

[PARIS] President Emmanuel Macron on Monday extended France's strict lockdown to combat the coronavirus until May 11...

Apr 14, 2020 06:24 AM
Government & Economy

Sanders endorses ex-rival Biden for US president

[WASHINGTON] Former White House candidate Bernie Sanders on Monday endorsed onetime rival Joe Biden for president,...

Apr 14, 2020 06:20 AM
Government & Economy

Sidelining key health agency made US 'less safe,' says ex-chief

[WASHINGTON] The United States has become "less safe" as a result of the White House's decision to sideline the...

Apr 14, 2020 06:16 AM
Government & Economy

New York governor says 'worst is over' as virus toll tops 10,000

[NEW YORK] New York's governor declared on Monday that the "worst is over" for its coronavirus outbreak, despite...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.