You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Rosneft buys huge oilfield in Russian Arctic

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 11:18 PM

file7dgavk8yws529z30frk.jpg
Russia's Rosneft said on Monday it had bought the rights to a huge oilfield in the Taymyr peninsula in the Arctic, as it presses ahead with plans to use the Northern Sea Route to ship oil and products.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MOSCOW] Russia's Rosneft said on Monday it had bought the rights to a huge oilfield in the Taymyr peninsula in the Arctic, as it presses ahead with plans to use the Northern Sea Route to ship oil and products.

In a regulatory disclosure, Rosneft said it had bought Taymyrneftegaz, the company controlled by Rosneft's ex-chief Eduard Khudainatov which owns of the huge Payakha oilfield, for an undisclosed sum.

It declined to comment further.

The potential deal was first reported by daily newspaper Kommersant earlier this month. The daily, citing a source, reported that the Payakha oilfield could be valued at around US$5 billion, given its huge reserves.

The daily said field's reserves were estimated at more than 1 billion tonnes of oil, or 7.33 billion barrels. The field is now at the exploration stage, with no large-scale production.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

China Datang nears deal for Indonesian power projects

Gold gains 1% as Trump signs stimulus bill

Oil steadies with virus pessimism balanced by US stimulus

Gold set for best close in seven weeks as Trump signs stimulus

Orix to buy Spanish energy firm Elawan for about S$1.28b

Argentina agro-export companies improve labor deal to end grains port strike

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 28, 2020 11:15 PM
Government & Economy

US authorises sanctions on China for Dalai Lama meddling

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump has signed a law that authorises US sanctions on Chinese officials if they...

Dec 28, 2020 10:46 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street hits record high after Trump signs fiscal package

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs in early trading on Monday as President Donald Trump's...

Dec 28, 2020 10:10 PM
Government & Economy

Ex-minister dies of Covid as Japan shuts out foreigners

[TOKYO] A 53-year-old former Japanese minister has died of Covid-19, his party said on Monday, becoming the first...

Dec 28, 2020 10:05 PM
Consumer

Goldman invests in Echelon in bet on at-home fitness amid Covid

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs is leading a US$65 million financing in Echelon Fitness, giving the bank and another...

Dec 28, 2020 08:58 PM
Transport

Signalling fault hits Downtown Line during evening peak hours: SBS Transit

[SINGAPORE] The journey between Expo and Geylang Bahru stations on the Downtown Line will take commuters an...

UPDATED 1 hour 12 min ago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Philippine troops, ministers get Covid-19 vaccine before approval

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, four imported and one in the community

Hot stock: First Reit plunges 32% after announcing rights issue

Chaly Mah to succeed Surbana Jurong's Liew Mun Leong

Consortium led by Singapore's GIC to invest US$203.24m in Vingroup medical unit

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for