You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Russia has to regain global oil market share once demand heals, Novak says

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 5:11 PM

file7c6mku5b5cx1llvzv4nt.jpg
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said it was "extremely important" for Russia and other oil producers to quickly regain, or even raise, their market share once the demand recovers.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MOSCOW] Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said it was "extremely important" for Russia and other oil producers to quickly regain, or even raise, their market share once the demand recovers, according to a ministry's inhouse magazine published on Tuesday.

In order to ensure Russia has not lost its oil market share after a global deal oil production cuts is over in 2022, Moscow has worked out a scheme of unfinished oil wells, which could be launched once the output reduction agreement is expired.

"Once (oil) demand starts returning to the pre-crisis levels, it would be extremely important for Russia and for other oil producing countries to quickly regain market share or even to raise it," Mr Novak said.

He hasn't said if the programme of unfinished wells has been already approved by the government after being announced in May.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Thailand to revise gold trading rules to shield baht

Vietnam importers offer sales bonus to cut diesel inventory as virus hits demand

Trafigura launches US$500m funding platform for low-carbon aluminium

China set to be top world corn buyer on crop woes and demand

Exxon downsizes global empire as Wall Street worries about dividend

Mega water and waste treatment facility at Tuas begins construction

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 05:44 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares close 0.3% lower on directionless trading

THE Singapore bourse's key Straits Times Index fell 6.45 points or 0.26 per cent to 2,504.76 on Tuesday, as prices...

Sep 8, 2020 05:21 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.94...

Sep 8, 2020 05:18 PM
Government & Economy

Ex-maid acquitted of stealing from CAG chairman: Shanmugam says good to see justice delivered

[SINGAPORE] The authorities take very seriously the judge's comments on the case of former domestic worker Parti...

Sep 8, 2020 05:00 PM
Energy & Commodities

Thailand to revise gold trading rules to shield baht

[BANGKOK] Thailand aims to revamp the trading regime for gold by the end of the year to prevent bouts of currency...

Sep 8, 2020 04:53 PM
Garage

Grab in talks with Prudential, AIA for fintech investment: sources

[SINGAPORE] South-east Asia's Grab is in advanced talks with Prudential Plc, AIA Group and others as it seeks US$300...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek posts negative one-year return, portfolio value dips

Broker's take: DBS expects iFast's growth to outpace industry, ups target price

Hot stock: SGX queries Raffles Education after shares jump 26%

Brokers' take: DBS, UOBKH deem CapitaLand Reits' merger attractive

Stocks to watch: Sembmarine, Sembcorp, Keppel Reit, Yanlord, Top Glove

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.