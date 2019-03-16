You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Russian metals tycoon Deripaska sues US over sanctions

Sat, Mar 16, 2019 - 8:33 AM

lwx_ Oleg Deripaska_160319_66.jpg
Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska sued the United States on Friday, alleging that it had overstepped its legal bounds in imposing sanctions on him and made him the "latest victim" in the US probe into Moscow's alleged election interference.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska sued the United States on Friday, alleging that it had overstepped its legal bounds in imposing sanctions on him and made him the "latest victim" in the US probe into Moscow's alleged election interference.

In what legal experts called a long shot attempt, Mr Deripaska asked a federal court in Washington to block the US Treasury Department from using the "devastating power" of such sanctions, which he claims were arbitrarily applied to him last April and violated his right to due process under the US Constitution.

Mr Deripaska, his lawsuit says, has been unfairly swept up in a "general hysteria" based on unfounded allegations about him spread by members of US Congress and others, set against the backdrop of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

A Treasury spokesman declined to comment on a litigation matter and referred Reuters to the Justice Department, which declined to comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Washington dropped the sanctions on Mr Deripaska's two main companies, Rusal, the world's largest aluminum producer outside China, and its parent En+ Group, in January after an intense lobbying campaign in which the oligarch agreed to relinquish control over his corporate empire. But Mr Deripaska himself remains blacklisted.

Mr Deripaska, who secured a spot among Russia's elite group of oligarchs after prevailing in the "aluminum wars" of the 1990s, said the sanctions rendered him a pariah, shunned by business partners and banks, and had erased four-fifths of his net worth.

"The effect of these unlawful actions has been the wholesale devastation of Mr Deripaska's wealth, reputation, and economic livelihood," his attorney, Erich Ferrari, wrote in the 28-page lawsuit submitted to the US District Court in Washington, DC.

When Mr Deripaska was hit with sanctions in April, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) alleged that he and other rich and influential Russian oligarchs were profiting off their ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and from the state's "malign activity" around the world.

The lawsuit questions whether Treasury can really back up those claims. It asks the court to order OFAC to hand over evidence and other records and remove Mr Deripaska from the sanctions list.

Doug Jacobson, a trade lawyer in Washington, said that while the court may agree to order OFAC to hand over some records it would likely defer to the agency on the sanctions themselves.

"He's asking the judge to basically look at the executive order and make determination independent of OFAC and I think that's a very big ask," Mr Jacobson said.

Michael Dobson, a former senior official at OFAC who worked on Russia sanctions before leaving the agency in late 2018, called Mr Deripaska's lawsuit an "annoyance claim" that was unlikely to get traction given the broad deference given to OFAC by the courts.

"Ultimately I don't really think this case is going to go far," said Mr Dobson, now at the Morrison & Foerster law firm.

Mr Deripaska said that he had been unfairly criticised by members of Congress, including by Senator Robert Menendez, who had called for holding off on the easing of sanctions on Rusal and En+ to see if the Mueller probe turned up anything on Mr Deripaska.

Mr Deripaska has come under scrutiny by Mr Mueller but has not been charged or accused of any wrongdoing in that probe.

He is of interest to Mr Mueller because of his ties to the Kremlin and his decade-long relationship with Paul Manafort, the one-time campaign chairman for US President Donald Trump, who this month was sentenced to a total of seven and a half years in prison in two criminal cases brought by Mr Mueller's team.

Mr Trump has repeatedly called Mr Mueller's investigation a "witch hunt" and denies any collusion with Russia. Russia denies interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

"After all of that time spent investigating Russia's alleged activities, it is not surprising that OFAC had to rely on rumour and innuendo to designate Mr Deripaska," the lawsuit says.

"It appears to be the case that there is simply no evidence Mr Deripaska is involved in the Russian Government's activities."

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Brazil court orders Vale to stop operations at another mine

US suspends review on Trafigura oil-port project

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

Malaysia plants hope for palm oil's future in dwarf trees

Oil prices stable amid sanctions and OPEC cuts, but economic concerns drag

Shell sets its first carbon reduction targets on output, consumption

Editor's Choice

BT_20190316_NRURA16B_3726038.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Real Estate

Fatter commissions, Cross Island Line help boost Feb condo sales

BT_20190316_INTERNET_3725937.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dark clouds loom for private equity in Asia-Pacific even as deal value hits new high

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BT_20190316_JERAFFLES_3723354.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
The Raffles Conversation

The Accidental Restaurateur

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades
2 Thomson Medical names new CFO; appoints Peter Lim's son as director
3 Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements
4 Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities
5 Keppel Infrastructure Trust to raise S$450m through placement, preferential offer

Must Read

BT_20190316_VIBRUNCHP1_3724881.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Brunch

Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?

BT_20190316_NRURA16B_3726038.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Real Estate

Fatter commissions, Cross Island Line help boost Feb condo sales

BT_20190316_SPHSA16_3726070.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Personal data of over 800,000 Singapore blood donors exposed online

BT_20190316_INTERNET_3725937.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dark clouds loom for private equity in Asia-Pacific even as deal value hits new high

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening