You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Saracen Mineral to buy Barrick's Super Pit gold mine stake for US$750m

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 2:47 PM

[BENGALURU] Australia's Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd said on Monday it would buy Canadian-listed Barrick Gold Corp's 50 per cent  stake in the Super Pit gold mine in Western Australia for US$750 million.

The Super Pit is one of Australia's largest gold mines with an average production of 660,000 ounces per annum at an all-in sustaining cost of about A$1,100 per ounce, according to Saracen.

Saracen will buy Barrick's half of Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines Joint Venture, which owns and operates the Super Pit gold mine. US-listed Newmont Goldcorp Corp, the world's largest gold miner, retains the other 50 per cent of the joint venture.

The Australian gold miner will fund the acquisition partially through a A$796 million (S$742.4 million) capital raising and the balance through a loan of A$450 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The divestment is part of Barrick's, the world's second largest gold producer, drive to dispose of non-core assets.

SEE ALSO

Gold mine with US$100 billion lode to get lifeline from Trump EPA

"While this iconic gold mine has been a valuable contributor to Barrick over the years, the asset does not fit with our strategy of operating mines that we own," the Canadian gold producer said in a statement.

The deal is expected to be completed in the December quarter and is subject to regulatory approvals from the West Australian government.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Over half of India's coal-fired power plants set to miss emission norm deadline

Oil prices flat with markets on hold for progress in US-China trade talks

Iran's Khamenei backs fuel price hike, blames 'sabotage' for unrest

Thousands could be impacted by PG&E's upcoming potential power cuts

Gold totters as trade optimism propels stocks to record highs

Oil close to two-month high as trade war positivity hits markets

BREAKING

Nov 18, 2019 02:40 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end lower as markets await clues on trade talks; NZ dips

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed weaker on Monday, with gold and healthcare sectors leading losses, as investors...

Nov 18, 2019 02:39 PM
Real Estate

WeWork may lay off thousands

[NEW YORK] WeWork is preparing to cut at least 4,000 people from its workforce as it tries to stabilize itself after...

Nov 18, 2019 02:35 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares close higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, led by gains in the semiconductor sector, with investors watching the...

Nov 18, 2019 02:29 PM
Consumer

iPhone 11 scores early China success, official data shows

[BEIJING] Chinese consumers are rediscovering their appetite for iPhones.

Nov 18, 2019 02:23 PM
Companies & Markets

IHH puts Fortis takeover on hold; clarifies no collusion with Singh brothers

MALAYSIA'S IHH Healthcare on Monday said that its open offers for cash-strapped Indian hospital chain Fortis...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly