You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Satellite alerts seen helping fight deforestation in Africa

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 11:21 AM

af_africa-mtkilimanjaro_050121.jpg
A system using satellite data to send free alerts when trees are destroyed has been linked to a significant drop in forest losses in Africa, researchers and academics said on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] A system using satellite data to send free alerts when trees are destroyed has been linked to a significant drop in forest losses in Africa, researchers and academics said on Monday.

Deforestation dropped by an average of 18 per cent across nine central African countries after the alerts were introduced, found a study published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

"This is really a small revolution," said study lead Fanny Moffette, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"Now that we know subscribers of alerts can have an effect on deforestation, there's potential ways in which our work can improve the training they receive and support their efforts," she added in a statement.

Trees absorb about a third of greenhouse gas emissions produced worldwide, but tropical rainforests disappeared at a rate of one football pitch every six seconds in 2019, according to data published by Global Forest Watch.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The study looked at whether the alert system - launched by the Global Forest Watch monitoring project in 2016 - was affecting tree losses in 22 tropical countries in South America, Africa and Asia.

It draws on satellite images updated every eight days, and uses artificial intelligence to identify where trees are vanishing by comparing pictures. It then warns subscribers covering the area so they can investigate and take action.

Organisations signed up to the alerts include governments, wildlife officials and park authorities, as well as NGOs and local forest protectors.

They have used the data to stage extra patrols in areas shown as losing trees and to catch illegal loggers in the act, said Katherine Shea at Global Forest Watch.

Overall the risk of deforestation was 18 per cent lower in 2016-2018 than in earlier years in the nine African countries, which included Cameroon, the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

However, deforestation did not decrease overall in South American or Asian countries covered by the alerts.

The authors said similar technology already available in those areas may have lessened the impact.

They estimated the alert system is likely to have stopped between US$149 million and US$696 million worth of damage and economic consequences from climate change.

"These new systems are making it really easy for people to have a look and see what is going on - and then take action," said Simon Lewis, Professor of Global Change Science at University College London, who was not involved in the study.

"Having a free alert system to give people near real-time information is incredibly helpful."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Last-minute White House decision opens more Arctic land to oil leasing

Gold eases as dollar recovers; Georgia elections in focus

Brazil slowly starts reaping soy in top producer

Argentine corn export suspension not expected to lower local food prices: meat chamber

Hyflux's judicial managers to hold virtual townhall on Jan 14

Oil slides with US stocks as Opec+ delays output decision

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 11:48 AM
Government & Economy

Last-minute White House decision opens more Arctic land to oil leasing

[ANCHORAGE] US President Donald Trump's administration announced on Monday that it has made final its plan to open...

Jan 5, 2021 11:41 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore firms' payment performance hits all-time low in 2020: SCCB

OVERALL payment performance of Singapore firms hit an all-time low in 2020, the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (...

Jan 5, 2021 11:34 AM
Stocks

Asia: Most markets fall after virus, vote worries hit Wall Street

[HONG KONG] Asian markets mostly fell on Tuesday following a sharp pullback on Wall Street as investors were spooked...

Jan 5, 2021 11:26 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold eases as dollar recovers; Georgia elections in focus

[BENGALURU] Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday after hitting an eight-week high, as the US dollar halted its slide...

Jan 5, 2021 11:16 AM
Stocks

NYSE says it no longer intends to move forward with delisting three Chinese telcos

[NEW NORK] The New York Stock Exchange said on Monday it no longer intends to move forward with the delisting of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

Stocks to watch: CDL, Grand Venture Technology, Kori

First Reit's problematic rent structure with master lessee brought to fore

Third CDL director resigns; firm sets up group to focus on contentious Sincere investment

Gojek in talks with Tokopedia for US$18b merger: sources

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for