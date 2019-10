Damaged refining towers stand during repair work at Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq crude oil processing plant following a drone attack on Sept. 20, 2019. Saudi Arabia has fully restored oil output after attacks on its facilities last month and is now focusing on the listing of its energy giant Saudi Aramco.

[MOSCOW] Saudi Arabia has fully restored oil output after attacks on its facilities last month and is now focusing on the listing of its energy giant Saudi Aramco, energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said.

The kingdom's current oil production capacity stands at 11.3 million barrels per day, he told an energy conference in Moscow on Thursday.

REUTERS