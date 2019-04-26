You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Saudi Arabia says China has not yet asked for more oil

Fri, Apr 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

SAUDI Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Thursday that China has "not yet" asked for more crude oil after the United States decided to end sanction waivers on Iranian oil imports that had permitted Beijing to keep buying from Tehran.

The United States re-imposed sanctions against Iran's oil exports last November, but Washington initially allowed the eight biggest buyers of Iranian oil - China is No. 1 - to keep purchasing limited imports for six months ending April.

Mr Khalid spoke briefly on the sidelines of a visit to Beijing for a summit on China's Belt and Road economic development initiative. Beijing has criticised the US move to re-impose Iran oil sanctions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US officials, speaking during a separate media call earlier on Thursday, said they were confident China would be able to find alternative supplies to Iran.

Asked if other Asian buyers had asked for more crude oil, Mr Khalid said: "In the beginning of May, we will find out demand for June and will be responsive."

Saudi Arabia's April crude oil production was nearly steady in previous months and will be in the 9.8 million barrels per day (bpd) range or "maybe lower", he said.

Before the reimposition of sanctions, Iran was one of the biggest producers among Opec members at close to four million bpd. Iran's oil exports have now dropped to about one million bpd. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

30 football fields of tropical forests lost every minute

Global steel market put on notice as top China mill issues warning

Australia begins wheat planting season as drought continues

Union Gas names Teo Hark Piang as new CEO

North America driving global oil and gas pipeline 'boom'

Oil hovers near 6 month high as US stockpile build counters supply fears

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_260419_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets only a month more on debt stay in absence of binding offer

Apr 26, 2019
Real Estate

Developers finding it tough to locate showflats on project site

Apr 26, 2019
Transport

Grab invests in Ninja Van, ramps up logistics network

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Genting has a tough act to follow in IR 2.0
5 Hot stock: Best World tumbles 9% after shortseller Bonitas' report

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_260419_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets only a month more on debt stay in absence of binding offer

Apr 26, 2019
Real Estate

Developers finding it tough to locate showflats on project site

Apr 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Building maintenance and construction main sectors: CPIB

Apr 26, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore will not tolerate bribes of even 10 cents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening