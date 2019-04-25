You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Saudi Arabia sees no need for immediate action

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190425_CFSAUDI_3762970.jpg
"I think our intent is to remain within our voluntary production limit, but at the same time to be responsive to our customers, especially those who have been under waivers, and those waivers have been withdrawn," says Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Dubai

THE world's biggest oil exporter see no need to take immediate action in the crude market, though it will respond to the requirements of buyers affected by the end of US waivers on imports from Iran, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said.

Oil producers will exercise some market management after June, when the current round of global output cuts is set to expire, Mr Khalid told reporters on Wednesday in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia won't change its production level for May and won't be decreasing its current output, he said.

"We will see what the customers want," Mr Khalid said. "I think our intent is to remain within our voluntary production limit, but at the same time to be responsive to our customers, especially those who have been under waivers, and those waivers have been withdrawn."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Khalid's comments were his first extended public response to the US decision on Monday to stop issuing waivers from sanctions for countries buying oil from Iran. Such importers must now secure alternative supplies or risk being hit with US penalties after Washington scrapped the waivers in an effort to pressure Iran over its regional policies and nuclear programme.

"We allocated May, and the programme is set - the ships are scheduled - so I think there will be very little variation in May production from the last couple of months," he said.

Saudi oil shipments for June will be allocated early next month, he said. "We think there will be an uptick in real demand, but certainly we're not going to be preemptive and increase production preemptively because the market is well supplied and inventories continue to rise."

Saudi Arabia ha s led the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers such as Russia in cutting output to try to buttress crude prices and avert a glut. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Oil falls from 6-month high after fears of tight market subside

Australia's pro-coal lobby should heed South Korea warning

Saudi Arabia sees no need for immediate action on oil market

Oil eases as supplies adequate for now, despite Iran sanctions

Canada oil sands CO2 emissions hugely underestimated: study

White House economist sees no impact on oil prices from Iran sanctions

Editor's Choice

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 M1 to delist on April 24
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

Must Read

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

BT_20190425_LLNTUC_3763165.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

NTUC working on retirement, re-hiring ages of 65 and 70

Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening