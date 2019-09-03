You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Saudi Aramco chairman says replaced ahead of potential IPO

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 6:40 AM

nz_aramco_030933.jpg
Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Monday he had been replaced as chairman of state-owned oil giant Aramco ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO).
PHOTO: AFP

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Monday he had been replaced as chairman of state-owned oil giant Aramco ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO).

"I congratulate... Yasir al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund, on his appointment as chairman of the board of directors of Saudi Aramco, which is an important step to prepare the company for the public offering," Khalid al-Falih said on Twitter.

Mr Rumayyan, already an Aramco board member, is the head of the vast Saudi sovereign wealth fund that is spearheading an ambitious plan to diversify the kingdom's oil-reliant economy.

The news comes after Mr Falih, who has long headed both Aramco and the energy ministry, last week lost another portfolio.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Saudi Arabia on Friday announced the creation of a new ministry of industry and mineral resources, separating it from the energy ministry.

Aramco has said it plans to float around five per cent of the state-owned company in 2020 or 2021, in what could potentially be the world's biggest stock sale.

The planned IPO forms the cornerstone of a reform programme envisaged by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to wean the Saudi economy off its reliance on oil.

It aims to raise up to US$100 billion based on a US$2 trillion valuation of the company - although investors have long debated whether Aramco is really worth that much.

Failure to reach a US$2 trillion valuation as desired by Saudi rulers is widely considered the reason the IPO, earlier scheduled for 2018, has been delayed.

Earlier this month, Aramco said its first half net income for 2019 slipped nearly 12 per cent to US$46.9 billion on lower crude prices.

It was the first time the company has published half-year financial results, and comes after Aramco opened its secretive accounts for the first time in April, revealing itself to be the world's most profitable company.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Oil slides as US, China add more tariffs in trade war

Indonesia to stop nickel ore exports in January 2020 -official

Thailand to propose US$850m in subsidies for rubber farmers

Nickel likely to hit US$20,000 a tonne on Indonesia ban: Goldman Sachs

Mexico oil hedge gets green light with details to be ironed out

Oil falls amid new round of tariffs in US-China trade war

Editor's Choice

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

BT_20190903_PGRAFF3DSUP_3881048.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education boss says signed note a 'friendly agreement' and not meant for court use

nz_dbs_030923.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Must Read

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

nz_iras_030920.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

nz_cpf_030921.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

CPF bucks global trend with 6.6% growth in AUM

BT_20190903_JATECH3_3881047.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Tech@SG scheme: VC funding of over US$10m required

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly