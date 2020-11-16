You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Saudi Aramco turns to bonds to help fund US$75b dividend

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 2:59 PM

af_saudi-aramco_161120.jpg
Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil company, is set to return to the bond markets for the first time since April of last year as it seeks to fund a US$75 billion dividend commitment.
PHOTO: AFP

[DUBAI] Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil company, is set to return to the bond markets for the first time since April of last year as it seeks to fund a US$75 billion dividend commitment.

The company, which hired banks including Goldman Sachs Group for the bond sale, needs to raise debt after slumping crude prices caused profit to fall by 45 per cent in the third quarter. That's left it unable to generate enough cash to fund the investor payouts, most of which go to the Saudi government, which needs the money to plug a widening budget deficit.

Aramco has slashed spending, cut jobs, and is considering selling some assets. Despite these efforts to conserve cash, its gearing - a measure of debt as a percentage of equity - has risen to 21.8 per cent, above its target range of 5-15 per cent.

The state-controlled energy firm, which sold shares on the Saudi stock exchange last year, will hold calls with fixed-income investors starting from Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter. A dollar deal with tranches maturing in three, five, 10, 30 and 50 years may follow, depending on investor demand, the person said.

Aramco would look at using "all the instruments available to us", chief executive officer Amin Nasser said in June.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Aramco's debut bond sale last year raised US$12 billion and was one of the most oversubscribed debt offerings in history, attracting more than US$100 billion in investor orders, people familiar told Bloomberg at the time.

The other banks chosen by Aramco as active bookrunners are Citigroup, HSBC Holdings, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and Riyadh-based NCB Capital.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Hyflux placed under judicial management

Saudi Arabia's Red Sea signs utilities deal with ACWA Power led consortium

Gold hits one-week peak as softer dollar, worsening pandemic lift appeal

Huge India oil well fire extinguished after five months

Oil prices edge up on hopes Opec+ maintains supply curbs

Sembcorp unit announces end of water concession in Batam

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 02:52 PM
Life & Culture

Gazans take coastal walks to escape 'double confinement

[GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories] At sunrise in Gaza, the strip's coastal path begins to fill up with pedestrians...

Nov 16, 2020 02:44 PM
Life & Culture

Break the cycle of insomnia

[NEW YORK] It's 3am and you've been struggling for hours to fall asleep. Morning draws nearer and your anxiety...

Nov 16, 2020 02:39 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares close at 29-year high on GDP rebound, vaccine race

[TOKYO] Japanese stocks touched a 29-year high on Monday after the economy posted its first expansion in four...

Nov 16, 2020 02:27 PM
Stocks

Australia: Stock market closes early on 'data issues', NZ at record high

[BENGALURU] Trading on Australia's stock exchange was halted just 20 minutes from the open on Monday due to "market...

Nov 16, 2020 02:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux placed under judicial management

BORRELLI Walsh has been appointed interim judicial managers (JMs) for Hyflux.

UPDATED 4 min ago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Apac Realty to 'buy' on steady transactions, valuations

Hot stock: Medtecs jumps 13% as firm eyes mainboard transfer

Stocks to watch: Genting, OUE, Medtecs, OCBC, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Lum Chang

Singapore stocks open higher, tracking Wall Street; STI up 0.8%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for