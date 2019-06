Scandal-ridden Brazil construction giant Odebrecht, which has admitted to spending nearly US$800 million to bribe officials across Latin America to win contracts, filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, judicial sources said.

[SAO PAULO] Scandal-ridden Brazil construction giant Odebrecht, which has admitted to spending nearly US$800 million to bribe officials across Latin America to win contracts, filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, judicial sources said.

Company lawyers filed a request with the bankruptcy court in Sao Paulo to negotiate debts of more than US$20 billion, officials quoted by Brazilian media said.

