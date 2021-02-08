Seadrill Asia files for bankruptcy as virus ends recovery bet

[SAN FRANCISCO] Seadrill, the rig operator controlled by billionaire John Fredriksen, filed for bankruptcy protection for its Asian units after the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic worsened a crisis in offshore oil drilling.

The filing in US Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Texas is the second within four years by the driller that was once the industry's largest by market value. The filing covers Seadrill GCC Operations, Asia Offshore Drilling, Asia Offshore Rig 1, Asia Offshore Rig 2 and Asia Offshore Rig 3, the company said in a statement early Monday.

On Feb 3, the company said it obtained a new forbearance agreement from the majority of its senior secured lenders, which gave it time until mid-February to come up with a plan to shore up its finances. Nine of the group's 12 senior secured credit facility agreements have now been terminated.

Norwegian-born shipping tycoon Mr Fredriksen founded Seadrill in 2005 and turned it into the crown jewel of his business empire. But the collapse of crude prices in 2014 forced the company to shrink its operations as oil companies slashed spending on rigs.

Seadrill completed an overhaul of its finances in July 2018 but left bankruptcy protection with bank debt of almost US$6 billion. The drilling market recovered at a slower pace than the company expected and Seadrill engaged in talks with creditors again last year.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG