 Seadrill Asia files for bankruptcy as virus ends recovery bet, Energy & Commodities - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Seadrill Asia files for bankruptcy as virus ends recovery bet

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 10:08 AM

[SAN FRANCISCO] Seadrill, the rig operator controlled by billionaire John Fredriksen, filed for bankruptcy protection for its Asian units after the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic worsened a crisis in offshore oil drilling.

The filing in US Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Texas is the second within four years by the driller that was once the industry's largest by market value. The filing covers Seadrill GCC Operations, Asia Offshore Drilling, Asia Offshore Rig 1, Asia Offshore Rig 2 and Asia Offshore Rig 3, the company said in a statement early Monday.

On Feb 3, the company said it obtained a new forbearance agreement from the majority of its senior secured lenders, which gave it time until mid-February to come up with a plan to shore up its finances. Nine of the group's 12 senior secured credit facility agreements have now been terminated.

Norwegian-born shipping tycoon Mr Fredriksen founded Seadrill in 2005 and turned it into the crown jewel of his business empire. But the collapse of crude prices in 2014 forced the company to shrink its operations as oil companies slashed spending on rigs.

Seadrill completed an overhaul of its finances in July 2018 but left bankruptcy protection with bank debt of almost US$6 billion. The drilling market recovered at a slower pace than the company expected and Seadrill engaged in talks with creditors again last year.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Mongolia seeking pact with Rio Tinto to end copper mine expansion: FT

Is silver's surge sustainable?

European aluminium buyers are starting to pay up to go green

Denmark to build North Sea 'energy island'

Petrobras expands fuel price parity calculation period to cut volatility

Gold gains as dollar retreats, US jobs report signals slow recovery

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 8, 2021 09:59 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares climb on improving US stimulus hopes, no new local virus cases

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Monday, with strengthening global risk sentiment as US President Joe Biden's...

Feb 8, 2021 09:51 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.3%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Monday, following a positive lead from Wall Street last week.

Feb 8, 2021 09:41 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares open sharply higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with strong gains Monday morning, building on last week's rally, fuelled by...

Feb 8, 2021 09:31 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's economic recovery from pandemic likely stalled in Q4: poll

[TOKYO] Japan's economic growth likely moderated in October-December after rebounding from its worst postwar...

Feb 8, 2021 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.45 ...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hyundai Motor, Kia say they are not in talks with Apple on autonomous car development

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

Biden says challenging for US to reach herd immunity by summer's end

Elliott Management looks to raise more than US$1b for a SPAC: WSJ

Mongolia seeking pact with Rio Tinto to end copper mine expansion: FT

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for