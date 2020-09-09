You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Second wave of floating storage triggered by ailing oil market

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 11:59 PM

[LONDON] A stalled global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is leading to a fresh build-up of global oil supplies, pushing traders including Trafigura to book tankers to store millions of barrels of crude oil and refined fuels at sea again.

The use of so-called floating storage onboard tankers comes as traditional onshore storage remains close to capacity as supplies outpace demand.

Trading house Trafigura has chartered at least five of the largest tankers each capable of storing 2 million barrels of oil, known as very large crude-oil carriers (VLCCs), according to trading sources and shipping data.

A number of the vessels are newly-built and are due to store gasoil and diesel, for which unsold volumes are especially high after a modest recovery mid-summer.

The inventory build-up comes despite major oil producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia sharply cutting back output and refineries slowing operations in recent months in response to an unprecedented drop in consumption.

SEE ALSO

Sri Lanka to take legal action against tanker's owner after fire

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Other top traders including Vitol, Litasco and Glencore have also in recent days booked large tankers to store diesel for up to 90 days, according to shipping data and traders.

Brent crude oil futures are languishing around US$40 a barrel after posting their biggest weekly decline since June.

"The market is soft and bearish and floating storage is returning again," a market source said.

The spread between Brent crude for prompt delivery and six-months in the future Lcoc1-lcoc7 has been declining steadily toward US$3 near lows last seen in late May.

"Freight rates are low and the inter-month Brent spreads are now probably wide enough to cover storage costs and cost of cash," one trader selling crude oil said.

"It is increasingly clear that market fundamentals are not improving as quickly as expected, particularly on the demand side," Morgan Stanley analyst Martijn Rats said in a note.

Global oil inventories remain sharply above average when looking at recent years. Although stocks have drawn at a pace of around 1.6 million barrels per day over the past 30 days, they are still some 600 million barrels above last year's levels, according to Morgan Stanley.

Most of the draws were in crude oil inventories, but refined products stocks remained "stubbornly" high, Mr Rats said.

Compounding the bleak picture are weak margins and signs of an erosion in demand from China, whose record crude purchases in the summer months as it emerged from economic lockdown to scoop up cheap oil, mitigated demand damage globally.

Saudi oil giant Aramco sharply cut its October official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab Light crude to Asia by US$1.40 a barrel, hoping to salvage buying interest.

But one top Chinese buyer said the outlook appeared grim.

"There are fewer refinery runs in China, teapots (independent refiners) have used up a lot of their import quotas, inventories are still pretty high and crude at current levels are not great for margins." Sagging crude futures tracked sputtering physical crude prices worldwide, as price differentials for North Sea Brent stood at their lowest since June.

West African oil sales suffered, with Nigeria still seeking buyers for oil planned for export last month, Angolan crude selling at the lowest rates since May and key buyer China reselling unwanted cargoes it received in term allocations.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Gold dips on stronger dollar ahead of ECB meeting

Hot stocks: Sembcorp shares rise on ex-entitlements basis; SMM sinks 13.5%

China signals lenient launch for national carbon trading

Rex inks options agreements to fund Norway exploration

Oil prices stumble, hit June lows on Saudi price cut, Covid-19 flare-ups

StanChart's global head of commodities business to leave as bank restructures unit

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 9, 2020 11:45 PM
Real Estate

Frozen property funds with US$16b aren't rushing to reopen

[LONDON] The UK's biggest property funds for mom-and-pop investors that were locked at the peak of the coronavirus...

Sep 9, 2020 11:28 PM
Transport

German car parts maker Schaeffler cuts 4,400 jobs

[FRANKFURT] German car and industrial supplier Schaeffler said Wednesday that it will cut 4,400 jobs due to the...

Sep 9, 2020 11:23 PM
Government & Economy

IMF chief warns global economic crisis 'far from over'

[WASHINGTON] The global economy is showing signs of bouncing back from the severe downturn caused by the global...

Sep 9, 2020 10:58 PM
Government & Economy

Brexit in crisis: UK's new plan admits breach of international law

[LONDON] Britain plunged Brexit trade talks into crisis on Wednesday by publishing a bill that explicitly...

Sep 9, 2020 10:46 PM
Transport

Ex-VW CEO to face charges of organised commercial fraud

[FRANKFURT] Former Volkswagen chief executive Martin Winterkorn will face charges of conspiracy to commit organised...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Sembcorp shares rise on ex-entitlements basis; SMM sinks 13.5%

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

Sunningdale Tech issues holding announcement about possible transaction

Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel, Sembcorp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, UG Healthcare

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.