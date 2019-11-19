Senoko Energy disputes report it is seeking government aid

UTILITY company Senoko Energy says it does not need additional funding from the Singapore government in the foreseeable future, disputing a report last Friday that said it is ailing and seeking a rescue package from the authorities here.

A company spokesman added that the firm has no plans to exit the Singapore market.

Senoko's comments to The Straits Times (ST) on Monday come in the wake of a Nikkei Asian Review report that said it was seeking a loan of about S$100 million to S$200 million, among other support measures, to ride out a supply glut in the local power market.

The business outlook for the next one or two years creates the risk of a shortage of operating capital, Nikkei reported, adding that Senoko is also looking to the government to set up a system that guarantees assured revenue under long-term contracts, regardless of power plant utilisation.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Senoko said that it had, along with other power generation companies (gencos) here, explored with the regulator, the Energy Market Authority (EMA), the possibility of loan facilities to help the sustainability and growth of the power generation industry.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

But it said that "it is unlikely that (it needs) to draw down on such a loan", given that it had completed a refinancing in May.

"We are actively working with the regulator and other gencos to resolve the root cause of the depressed market, which has been driven by overcapacity and excess gas," the Senoko spokesman added.

She said that all industry stakeholders are working closely with the EMA to review ways to incentivise firms to keep up their generation capacity reliably. Similar forward capacity markets have been implemented in jurisdictions such as the United States, Britain and France.

Senoko reported positive cash flow in its last financial year of 2018, she noted, and has secured added working capital facilities from shareholders, on top of new working capital facility lenders.

While Nikkei reported that Senoko's net loss widened to about S$400 million last year, Senoko said this figure is "not performance-related". Rather, it was due to a decision to impair some of Senoko's tangible and non-tangible assets and inventory.

"While the impairment decision leads to an accounting loss, it has no impact on Senoko's cash position," it said.

Senoko also pointed to a range of factors that it expected will lower the reserve margin - measuring spare capacity in the system - going below the threshold of 30 per cent.

These include: increased demand and reprofiling of gas contracts; 1,250 megawatts of generation capacity being retired from the system in 2019, with another 2,800 megawatts indicated for retirement progressively till 2021; as well as an overall rise in demand.

Such demand, said Senoko, comes with the growth of emerging electricity-intensive sectors such as data centres.

The company was acquired by Kansai Electric Power, Kyushu Electric Power, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Marubeni, as well as French company Engie, in 2008, and went into the red in 2016.

In a statement to ST, the EMA said that while gencos had "invested heavily in gas-fired combined cycle gas turbine plants and contracted for significant amounts of regasified liquefied natural gas (LNG)", they had made their investment decisions based on projections of electricity demand growth, which did not materialise.

The regulator added that it has since taken steps to help alleviate the situation that gencos face, such as by providing flexibility for them to retire their steam plants, which in turn reduces overcapacity.

It also introduced measures to provide cost savings, such as by reviewing and lowering the LNG terminal tariff that the gencos have to pay to Singapore LNG Corporation.