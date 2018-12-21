You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Shell quietly enters Japanese  market

Fri, Dec 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

ONE of the largest energy companies is quietly testing the waters of what is perhaps the world's richest electricity market yet to be tapped by foreign investors.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc has set up a small desk to trade electricity in Japan, where it is in an "experimental" phase of learning to buy and sell power and identify industrial customers. The second largest energy firm by market capitalisation sees opportunities to balance the grid when there are supply-demand mismatches driven by intermittent wind and solar power.

"We think there will be more volatility in the power system going forward," Mark Gainsborough, the company's executive vice-president of new energies, told reporters at the company's Singapore office on Wednesday. "There will be more optimisation potential sitting in the middle of the value chain."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Opportunities for traders to help balance the grid will expand as more industrial and commercial users begin generating power on their own premises, according to Mr Gainsborough.

Japan, which derived roughly 15 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources including hydroelectric dams in the year ended March, is already facing situations where clean power generators must curtail output because supply exceeds demand.

Japan fully deregulated its electricity market in 2016 after being dominated for more than 50 years by 10 regional monopolies.

Spot trading on the Japan Electric Power Exchange has surged as reforms required the utilities to sell power. Nearly 30 per cent of the country's electricity was purchased through the exchange in November, up from just 1.5 per cent before the reforms.

Total power sales in Japan topped 14 trillion yen (S$171 billion) in 2017, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Oil falls as Fed hike threatens growth and fear of glut persists

It's hard to be the Saudi Arabia of solar

Noble completes debt restructuring, transfers assets to new entity

Oil rebounds from rout on signs of strong product demand

For Asean, sustainability is key to unlocking development potential

European mining stocks: five themes for 2019

Editor's Choice

Dec 21, 2018
Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

BT_20181221_RCOUTLOOK20_3649327.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Stocks

Ringing in the new year - and new fears

Most Read

1 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
2 Newer strata malls fail to deliver
3 Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market
4 Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income
5 Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll

Must Read

Dec 21, 2018
Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

BT_20181221_BANK21_3649404.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Asia's central banks have almost no reasons to hike rates in 2019

BT_20181221_STNTUC_3649408.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Consumer

NTUC Enterprise gets competition panel's nod to buy Kopitiam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening