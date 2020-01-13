You are here

Shell Singapore invests in polycarbonate development unit at Jurong Island plant

Mon, Jan 13, 2020 - 4:25 PM
Shell-Jurong-Island.jpeg
The development unit will enable Shell to improve the technology used to produce polycarbonate, when combined with its own patented technology, the company said.
ENERGY giant Shell on Monday said it has started constructing a polycarbonate development unit at its Jurong Island chemicals plant in Singapore. 

According to Shell, polycarbonate is a transparent and impact-resistant engineering polymer. It is used to make vehicle headlights, LED spotlights, UV-blocking windows and spectacle lenses.

The development unit will enable Shell to improve the technology used to produce polycarbonate, when combined with its own patented technology, the company said, without disclosing the investment amount. 

Shell Jurong Island was chosen as the location for its "proven capability and leadership in process technology development, optimisation and product development", the company added.

Separately, Shell also announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with CNOOC Oil & Petrochemicals Co (CNOOC) to explore its first commercial-scale polycarbonate production unit. This unit will be located at the CNOOC and Shell Petrochemical Company joint-venture chemicals complex in Huizhou, China.

