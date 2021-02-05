 Shell's profit slides 71% in 2020 as pandemic bites, Energy & Commodities - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities
SUBSCRIBERS

Shell's profit slides 71% in 2020 as pandemic bites

Still, company plans to raise dividend for Q1 2021 by 4% in sign of confidence, as giant avoided rivals' huge losses
Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 5:50 AM

London

ROYAL Dutch Shell's profit last year dropped to its lowest in at least two decades as the coronavirus pandemic hit energy demand worldwide, but the company said it expects to raise its dividend again in a sign of confidence.

Shell's oil and gas production and profit from...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil extends rally after Opec+ pledges to keep clearing surplus

Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites

Singapore’s fourth desalination plant underscores Keppel’s Vision 2030

Opec+ pledges to pursue speedy rebalancing of oil market

Sumitomo quits US shale oil with sale of Eagle Ford stake

US crude hits one-year highs after US stock drawdown

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 5, 2021 12:07 AM
Government & Economy

US factory orders beat expectations in December

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods rose more than expected in December and business spending on equipment was...

Feb 5, 2021 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

World's biggest wealth fund set to target national oil giants

[OSLO] Norway's US$1.3 trillion wealth fund is set to take a critical look at the stakes it holds in national oil...

Feb 4, 2021 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

Woman who tested positive for Covid-19 reclassified as an imported case: MOH

[SINGAPORE] A 35-year-old long-term visit pass holder reported as an unlinked community case on Wednesday (Feb 3)...

Feb 4, 2021 11:28 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St rises as focus turns to stimulus, corporate earnings

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes rose on Thursday as investors looked to corporate earnings and signs of...

Feb 4, 2021 11:09 PM
Consumer

PayPal's revenue surges in strong finish to blockbuster year

[SAN JOSE] PayPal Holdings said consumers flocked to its service in the final months of the year as they hurried to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US factory orders beat expectations in December

World's biggest wealth fund set to target national oil giants

Woman who tested positive for Covid-19 reclassified as an imported case: MOH

US: Wall St rises as focus turns to stimulus, corporate earnings

PayPal's revenue surges in strong finish to blockbuster year

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for