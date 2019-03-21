You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Siemens to explore gas turbine deal with Asian partner

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 11:58 PM

doc74ktc5ottro1fovyzxo_doc74ksl51003oleic8nw.jpg
Siemens AG is exploring a combination of its large gas turbine business with an Asian partner, according to people familiar with the matter.
REUTERS

[MUNICH] Siemens AG is exploring a combination of its large gas turbine business with an Asian partner, according to people familiar with the matter.

The German company has held talks with firms including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. Options range from a full or partial sale of the division to a joint venture, the people said. No final decisions have been made and Siemens may still decide to keep the unit, they said.

Siemens has been considering options for the large gas turbine business, which forms the biggest part of its power-and-gas division, since at least last June, when people familiar with the matter said the German engineering company was considering a potential sale. The business was worth about 3.2 billion euros (S$4.9 billion), Berenberg analyst Simon Toennessen estimated at the time.

"The situation on the global market for fossil power-plant technology remains unchanged," the company said in a statement, declining to comment on talks about the turbine business. "Siemens began tackling these challenges back in early 2015."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A spokesman for Mitsubishi Heavy declined to comment.

The global market for gas turbines has collapsed as renewable energy has become cheaper. Siemens announced in 2017 it would cut 6,900 jobs in its power and gas division to respond to that shift.

Antitrust issues could play into any dealmaking.

General Electric Co was the top producer of gas turbines last year, with about 33 per cent of global orders by capacity, according to Barclays Plc. Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems followed with 30 per cent, while Siemens was third with 26 per cent. The German company was set to generate about 5.2 billion euros in revenue from turbine sales and service in 2018, Berenberg estimated last year.

Siemens's power-and-gas division will be renamed gas and power on April 1, reflecting the company's new structure. Siemens announced last year that it was shrinking the number of operating divisions from three to five and that it would focus on factory software and energy distribution, attempting to get the jump on newer technologies that had been disrupting its core business.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Value of China's metal e-waste to double to US$24b by 2030 - Greenpeace

Asia coffee-sales in Vietnam slow on low prices, supply rises in Indonesia

From tree killing beetles to crop disease: Central America's struggles with drought

South Korean oil suppliers settle US bid-rigging charges

US oil prices rise above US$60/barrel on tightening supply

Towards better urban water management

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_210319_2.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

BP_Oxley_210319_7.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
4 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
5 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO

Must Read

IMG_8803 (3).jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

doc74kogcuuik56sb6gkve_doc74knly8fnjs1lrkp73o6.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 21, 2019
Garage

Tembusu Partners to boost China presence with 1b yuan investment funds

Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB says Salim-Medco should not use it as excuse to pull plug on Hyflux deal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening