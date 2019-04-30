Siemens wins US$15b Iraq power plan over GE

Iraq approved a plan to develop power stations in the country with help from Siemens AG, which has been vying with General Electric Co to win a deal worth as much as US$15 billion.

The Cabinet picked Munich-based Siemens, Europe's biggest engineering company, as a partner in the plan to develop electricity projects in the country, according to a government statement that gave no further details.

The Iraqi order is crucial to both Siemens and GE as it would prop up either company's ailing power-generation businesses. The race between them led to a flurry of activity by Germany and the US on behalf of the respective companies. Boosting power output is also an urgent priority for Iraq, where sporadic outages and unpredictable supplies of electricity have hobbled the economy ever since the US-led invasion of 2003.

In October, US officials said that intervention by President Donald Trump's administration successfully quashed an agreement for Siemens to develop the power generators and instead persuaded Baghdad to sign an accord with Boston-based GE. But Iraq's government then said the two companies were on equal footing.

About month later, Siemens Chief Executive Officer Joe Kaeser criticised apparent US political pressure on Iraq to sign the deal as skewing competition.

