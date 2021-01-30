You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Silver extends golden run as retail frenzy persists

Sat, Jan 30, 2021 - 7:13 AM

nz_silver_300130.jpg
Silver continued a blistering rally on Friday, taking its gains to around 10 per cent since messages began to circulate on Reddit on Thursday morning urging retail investors to pile into the market and drive up prices.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[BENGALURU] Silver continued a blistering rally on Friday, taking its gains to around 10 per cent since messages began to circulate on Reddit on Thursday morning urging retail investors to pile into the market and drive up prices.

Silver's surge rubbed off on gold, which jumped as much as 2 per cent.

The two were also helped by a softer US dollar, which makes them cheaper for buyers holding other currencies, and falling stock markets.

Silver soared as much as 7 per cent on Thursday after calls appeared on Reddit to buy silver mining stocks and iShares Silver Trust, an exchange traded fund (ETF) backed by physical silver bars, in a GameStop-style squeeze.

Some silver traders covered short positions to avoid being caught by rising prices, while some mining stocks surged and trading of iShares Silver rose almost four-fold.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Buying an ETF can bolster silver prices by increasing the number of shares in the fund and making its operator buy more metal to back them.

Analysts said they expected the rally to be short lived, with the size of the market making it far less easy to influence than companies like GameStop.

"We are confident that the influence of retail investors on silver will not last all that long, and that ultimately industrial and institutional demand will be the key factor in the longer term," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said in a note.

By 01.43pm EST (1843 GMT) on Friday, silver was up 2.5 per cent at US$27.04 an ounce, en route to its best weekly gain since mid-December, at more than 6 per cent.

Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper said she expected solid demand for silver from investors and industry to lift prices towards US$30 during the first half of 2021.

Spot gold, meanwhile, rose 0.6 per cent to US$1,851.01 an ounce. US gold futures settled up 0.5 per cent to US$1,850.30.

But gold was on track for its worst January since 2011, something many analysts attribute to the recently strengthening dollar and increasing investor focus on assets that will benefit from economic recovery.

Platinum rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,074.67, while palladium fell 4.6 per cent to US$2,227.25.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil pares gains on worries about Coronavirus vaccine rollout

Hot stock: Keppel slides 7% after rigbuilding exit, pivot to clean energy

Philippines set sights on hydrogen to diversify energy sources

Oil eases as demand worries offset weaker dollar, big storage draw

CPO prices expected to remain at elevated levels in Q1 2021

Oil prices end mixed, despite big US crude stock drawdown

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 30, 2021 09:21 AM
Government & Economy

Treasury's Yellen affirms importance of close ties with Canada

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her Canadian counterpart on Friday underscored the importance of...

Jan 30, 2021 09:03 AM
Technology

GameStop rallies back as US regulators eye wild trading

[BENGALURU] The US Securities and Exchange Commission waded into the battle between small investors and Wall Street...

Jan 30, 2021 08:45 AM
Government & Economy

After outcry, EU reverses plan to restrict vaccine exports through Irish border

[LONDON/BRUSSELS] The European Union on Friday abruptly reversed a plan to use emergency Brexit measures to restrict...

Jan 30, 2021 08:24 AM
Government & Economy

Fed's Daly pushes back against pulling policy aid to curb stocks

[HOUSTON] The US central bank should not prematurely withdraw pandemic support for the US economy just because some...

Jan 30, 2021 07:54 AM
Government & Economy

US first lady to help reunite migrant kids with parents

[WASHINGTON] US first lady Jill Biden will participate in efforts by her husband's administration to reunite...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fed's Daly pushes back against pulling policy aid to curb stocks

US first lady to help reunite migrant kids with parents

US dollar steady, yen dips on month-end rebalancing

Silver extends golden run as retail frenzy persists

Oil pares gains on worries about Coronavirus vaccine rollout

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for