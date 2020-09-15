You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Singapore trader Rhodium sued by Maybank for US$3m payment

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 4:23 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Rhodium Resources, a Singapore-based coal and grains trader, was sued by Malayan Banking for failing to make payments to Malaysia's biggest bank, according to court documents.

Rhodium owes the bank US$3.16 million for four bills of exchange drawn by Intra Asia Trading as of Sept 1, the lender said in court filings. Rhodium is a customer of Intra Asia for commodity trading and had agreed to pay the firm for the goods, it said.

A global wave of upheaval among commodities traders have hit banks this year, forcing them to turn to the courts to reclaim loans. The moves have battered the close-knit trading community in Singapore, one of the world's most important hubs, and exposed the risks to banks that finance the opaque business of moving raw materials around the planet.

The Kuala Lumpur-based bank didn't accuse Rhodium of any wrongdoing, or provide reasons for the default. Maybank's representative declined to comment. No one answered an email inquiry to Rhodium.

Founded by Srinivas Koneru, Rhodium traded 6.2 million tons of coal and 1.8 million tons of grains and oil seeds in the year ended February 2018, with total turnover of US$2 billion, according to a company brochure.

SEE ALSO

Google faces US$3b UK suit over use of children's data

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Intra Asia Trading is a Singapore-based commodities trader. An email inquiry to the company wasn't returned.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Keppel associate Floatel's creditors extend forbearance to end-September

Two land parcels for food farming up for sale by tender: SFA

Gold rises on softer US dollar, investors focus on Fed meeting

Sembcorp, Google sign multi-year renewable energy deal

Oil industry paints grimmer picture of pandemic's harm to demand

Oil edges lower, shrugging off Gulf of Mexico shut-ins

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 15, 2020 04:28 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end higher for a third straight session

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished higher for a third straight session Tuesday, with investors cheered by vaccine...

Sep 15, 2020 04:22 PM
Government & Economy

UK jobless rate rises for first time since Covid-19 lockdown

[LONDON] Britain's unemployment rate rose for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began in March but data...

Sep 15, 2020 04:13 PM
Life & Culture

Auction prices that take your breath away

[NEW YORK] Sale prices that wildly exceed expectations give a jolt of excitement to art auctions. In the pre-...

Sep 15, 2020 04:12 PM
Transport

Airbus offers exit bonus in bid to spur buyouts in France

[EDINBURGH] Airbus is offering French employees a bonus of two months' salary if they accept voluntary severance by...

Sep 15, 2020 03:59 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore must remain open to benefit from Asia's growth: DPM Heng

SINGAPORE can contribute to and benefit from Asia's growth only if it remains open and connected to the world, while...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Retrenchments commence at SIA; airline and pilots union still in talks

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, Accordia Golf, SingPost, CapitaLand, LMIRT

UBS chairman explores merger with Credit Suisse

Sembcorp, Google sign multi-year renewable energy deal

Low rates breathing life into S-Reit perps space: DBS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.