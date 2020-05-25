You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Singapore's APL England loses cargo in heavy Australian seas

Mon, May 25, 2020 - 7:04 PM

file7aq5c9yhdrt1n42rpcgq.jpg
A Singapore-flagged cargo ship lost at least 40 containers in deep waters off the coast of Sydney when they fell overboard in heavy seas, maritime officials said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] A Singapore-flagged cargo ship lost at least 40 containers in deep waters off the coast of Sydney when they fell overboard in heavy seas, maritime officials said on Monday.

The vessel, APL England, lost propulsion power while navigating heavy seas about 73 kilometers south-east of Sydney on Sunday, on a journey from Ningbo, China, to Melbourne, Australia.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) spotted some containers and debris in the water but efforts to recover them were deterred by bad weather and poor visibility, it said in a statement.

"Initial modelling from last night suggested that if there was any floating containers or debris it would likely wash up to the north of Sydney," AMSA said in the statement.

An additional 74 containers were damaged and remained collapsed on the deck of the ship, with a further nine protruding from the ship's sides, AMSA added.

SEE ALSO

P&O Ferries cuts 1,100 jobs as virus impacts

It was not the first time the ALP England lost cargo at sea, the statement said, with the vessel losing 37 containers in the Great Australian Bight in 2016.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

China steel body, producers call for domestic iron ore output boost

Gold prices slip on rising US dollar, equities

'Sunshine to Asia' power plan moves forward with cable contract

Oil dips as US-China tensions add to nerves on global economy

Italy's 'green corridors' bring in foreign farm workers

Oil falls on China-US tensions, energy demand doubts

BREAKING NEWS

May 25, 2020 07:06 PM
Government & Economy

Vietnam plans 15.84t dong tax cut for small businesses

[HANOI] Vietnam is planning a 15.84 trillion dong (S$968.9 million) cut in corporate income tax for small-sized...

May 25, 2020 07:01 PM
Transport

Volkswagen loses landmark German case as diesel owners stand to receive damages

[KARLSRUHE] A German federal court judge ruled that Volkswagen has to pay compensation to motorists who purchased...

May 25, 2020 06:58 PM
Consumer

S Korean cafe hires robot barista to help with social distancing

[DAEJEON] The new robot barista at the cafe in Daejeon, South Korea, is courteous and swift as it seamlessly makes...

May 25, 2020 06:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Eurozone bond yields steady; focus remains on recovery fund

[LONDON] Eurozone bond yields were steady on Monday, as the market overlooked a paper from Austria, Sweden, Denmark...

May 25, 2020 06:53 PM
Transport

Renault must join French-German battery project: minister

[PARIS] Renault will have to join a French-German project developing batteries in order to receive a five billion...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.