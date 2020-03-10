Singapore's Pavilion Energy signs mid-term deal with SLNG for storage, reloading

Singapore's Pavilion Energy said on Tuesday it has signed a five-year deal with Singapore LNG Corp for liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage and reloading services in the city-state, the first such agreement signed for a term longer than two years.

Under the deal, Pavilion Energy will have access to tank capacity of 180,000 cubic metres on a segregated basis at the SLNG terminal on Jurong Island in western Singapore for the next five years, the company said.

The capacity will support a higher volume of LNG trading activities, including LNG break-bulk and vessel cool-down services, Pavilion Energy said in a statement on Tuesday.

