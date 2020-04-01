You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Solstad Offshore, creditors agree on draft restructuring plan

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 3:52 PM

[OSLO] Norway's offshore service vessels (OSVs) supplier Solstad Offshore and its creditors have agreed on a draft restructuring plan, which includes converting 10 billion Norwegian krone (S$1.38 billion) of debt into equity, the company said on Tuesday.

The large majority of stakeholders, including secured lenders, leasing companies, industrial shareholders and key bondholders plan to sign a binding agreement by the end of April, the Oslo-listed firm added in a statement.

"We are entering a period where global offshore activity is likely to be reduced with the impact of the Covid-19 virus and drop in the oil price," chief executive Lars Peder Solstad said.

"A successful implementation of the restructuring will enable the company to better meet the challenges of the current markets and position the company well for the coming years."

Investment firms of Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke and Norwegian-born shipping tycoon John Fredriksen have 20.07 per cent and 13.59 per cent stakes in the company, while the Solstad family firm Soff Invest owns 6.47 per cent, shareholder data on the company's website shows. In addition, Roekke's Ocean Yield has 3.03 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Dean & Deluca files for bankruptcy protection from creditors

The company became the largest OSV supplier in the North Sea after a series of mergers following the previous oil market downturn in 2014 to 2016.

The debt to be converted to equity consists of secured debt, leasing obligations, bond obligations and other unsecured debt, and all will have the same conversion rate, the company said.

Following the restructuring, the existing shares will represent 0.4 per cent, and the converted debt will represent at least 65-75 per cent of the company's shares, it added.

Existing industrial shareholders including Solstad's chief executive would be offered share subscription rights so they could retain up to a third of the shares in the restructured company, according to the plan.

The remaining shareholders would receive an offer to subscribe to 2 per cent of the shares.

Solstad Offshore also plans to sell or scrap 37 older vessels, keeping a fleet of about 90 vessels under the plan.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Gold rises 1% on flight to safety driven by pandemic fears

Australia to subsidise air freight for agri exports to offset virus freeze

Shanghai steel tumbles as coronavirus crisis clouds demand

Thailand expects more rice exports as virus outbreak troubles competitors

Oil prices fall as US inventory build-up heightens oversupply concerns

Electricity tariffs to fall 5.1% in Q2 on lower energy costs: SP Group

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 1, 2020 03:48 PM
Transport

Two-thirds of Lufthansa staff to shorten work hours due to coronavirus

[BERLIN] Two-thirds of Lufthansa's global staff will work reduced hours after the German airline grounded much of...

Apr 1, 2020 03:45 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher on upbeat China data

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed almost 4 per cent higher on Wednesday, with energy and mining sectors leading...

Apr 1, 2020 03:39 PM
Banking & Finance

Citigroup to pay HK$8,000 bonus to some Hong Kong staff

[HONG KONG] Citigroup will award a HK$8,000 (S$1,477) special bonus to employees under a certain income threshold in...

Apr 1, 2020 03:34 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei tumbles on growing virus concern

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks tumbled more than 4 per cent on Wednesday, in line with an Asia-wide selloff fuelled by...

Apr 1, 2020 03:24 PM
Consumer

SPH Magazines offers free 3-month digital subscriptions

READERS can now get three months of complimentary access to all digital publications under SPH Magazines.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.