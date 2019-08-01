You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Some very hungry cows may rescue India from a giant sugar glut

Thu, Aug 01, 2019 - 12:59 PM

[NEW DELHI]India's second-biggest sugar producing region is facing an unusual situation: Attractive returns in the cattle-feed market are prompting farmers to sell sugar cane as fodder.

That may cause sugar output in Maharashtra to drop below an earlier estimate of 6.44 million tons for the year starting in October, said Shekhar Gaikwad, the state's sugar commissioner. He declined to give a new forecast. That compares with 10.7 million tons produced a year earlier, he said.

"A lot of cane got cut for fodder in the last one month," Mr Gaikwad said by phone. "Farmers are more than willing to sell cane for cattle feed as it's more profitable for them."

Sugar cane prices, which are fixed by the government, generally stay above fodder prices, except in some unusual years when poor rains boost prices of cattle feed ingredients. India, which jostles with Brazil as the biggest producer, swings between being a sugar importer and exporter, depending on the size of local output.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A setback in the western state could further hurt the country's total output. India is expected to see its sugar production dropping to a three-year low of 28.2 million tons from a record of 32.95 million tons this year, according to the Indian Sugar Mills Association. A bigger drop in production may reduce the country's record surplus, potentially curtailing exports and supporting global prices.

Weather Woes

Maharashtra is facing a shortage in fodder after several months of dry weather. The arrival of the monsoon brought some relief, but several areas are still suffering from scant rains.

The Marathwada region's rainfall since June has been 29 per cent lower than normal, while Vidarbha saw rains that were 19 per cent below average, according to the India Meteorological Department. Total rainfall across the state has been 7 per cent more than normal since June 1.

Sugar cane crushing in Maharashtra is likely to be delayed by a few weeks as the mills may wait for the plants to mature further for the chance of a better sugar recovery, Mr Gaikwad said.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Australia's Altura Mining inks lithium supply deal with Chinese battery maker

Fonterra's June milk output in New Zealand jumps 14%

Chinese billionaire indicted in US$1.8b tariff evasion scheme

Oil rises as US crude stocks fall again, Federal Reserve cuts interest rates

Singapore to house Neste's biggest renewable products plant

Opec oil output hits lowest since 2011 on Saudi cut, sanctions

Editor's Choice

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BP_SGX_010819_10.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange Q4 profit up 24% on record derivatives revenue

Must Read

BP_STbanks_010819_44.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

2 in 3 Singapore bank customers keen to try digital banks: poll

Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre resists creditor's application for JM; claims it has no knowledge of certain debts

nz_singtel_010836.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Great Eastern, SIA, SGX, Roxy Pacific, BRC, Lian Beng, KSH, Heeton

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly