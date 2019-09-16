You are here

South Korea will consider release of oil reserves if Saudi situation worsens: energy ministry

Mon, Sep 16, 2019 - 2:02 PM

[SEOUL] South Korea said on Monday that it would consider releasing oil from its strategic oil reserves if circumstances around crude oil imports worsen in the wake of Saturday's attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities.

South Korea's energy ministry said in a statement it anticipated no short-term impact on securing crude oil supplies from Saudi Arabia. But if the situation drags on it might disrupt crude oil supplies, the ministry added.

