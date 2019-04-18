Steelmaker ArcelorMittal to offer steel for Notre-Dame Cathedral restoration

[PARIS] ArcelorMittal has offered steel for the restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris after a fire gutted the gothic cathedral's roof and destroyed its iconic spire, the steelmaker said on Thursday.

"The company... will offer up steel to repair and rebuild the monument," ArcelorMittal said in a statement.

The government has opened the reconstruction of Notre-Dame to international architects, adding to a question many are asking as France grieves for its national symbol - whether the familiar outline at the heart of the capital should be restored as it was or given a modern twist.

REUTERS