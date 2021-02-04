 Sumitomo quits US shale oil with sale of Eagle Ford stake, Energy & Commodities - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Sumitomo quits US shale oil with sale of Eagle Ford stake

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 12:49 PM

af_sumitomo_040221.jpg
Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp has quit the shale oil business in the United States by selling its stake in a project in the Eagle Ford during the October to December quarter of 2020, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp has quit the shale oil business in the United States by selling its stake in a project in the Eagle Ford during the October to December quarter of 2020, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

Sumitomo bought a 100 per cent stake in 2018 in a field in the Eagle Ford formation of southern Texas that was set to have peak output of 3,000 barrels of oil euqivalent per day.

It purchased the stake despite hefty impairment losses on its previous US shale gas and oil assets in 2014-2015 when slumping prices forced international energy companies and Japanese trading houses to writedown their assets.

Sumitomo decided to sell the stake last year, the company's last shale gas and oil asset, the spokesman said, without giving a reason or a sum for the deal.

Sumitomo also sold its entire stake in a Marcellus shale gas project in the US for a undisclosed sum in 2020.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The latest deal was reported by the Nikkei business daily earlier on Thursday.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

US crude hits one-year highs after US stock drawdown

India's tax hike on palm oil raises demand, price concerns

Silver futures up as Reddit forum users train fire on short selling

China's crude stockpiles at 1-year low amid global drawdown

Oil jumps 2%, hits highest in a year as producers limit supply

Pandemic drives oil major BP to first loss in a decade

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 4, 2021 12:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS initiates coverage on Straits Trading with 'buy', S$3.50 target price

DBS Group Research has initiated coverage on mainboard-listed property firm Straits Trading Company, along with a "...

Feb 4, 2021 12:11 PM
Transport

Ford Motor terminates electric vehicle plans with China's Zotye

[SHANGHAI] Ford Motor has decided to terminate plans to launch electric vehicle joint ventures with China's Zotye...

Feb 4, 2021 11:57 AM
Stocks

Robinhood to allow buying fractional shares of GameStop, AMC

[BENGALURU] Online brokerage app Robinhood, which is at the centre of a Reddit-fueled rally in a handful of stocks...

Feb 4, 2021 11:54 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea PM orders revamp of Covid-19 social distancing rules

[SEOUL] South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye Kyun on Thursday ordered a revamp of social distancing guidelines in a...

Feb 4, 2021 11:43 AM
Government & Economy

Taiwan opens 'milestone' trade office in Guyana

[TAIPEI] Taiwan has set up a trade office in Guyana, officials announced on Thursday, a step the United States...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Top California court rejects bid to stop gig worker law

DBS boosts sustainable finance target to S$50b by 2024

Australia: Shares fall as miners, health stocks weigh

Singapore shares eke out slight gains at Thursday's open; STI up 0.1%

Malaysia: Shares open flat on Thursday

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for