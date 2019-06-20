You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Temasek's Pavilion Energy acquiring Iberdrola’s portfolio of LNG assets for 115m euros

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 3:33 PM
UPDATED Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 3:37 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

TEMASEK-OWNED Pavilion Energy is acquiring Spanish energy giant Iberdrola's portfolio of liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets for 115 million euros (S$176.2 million), subject to adjustments.

According to Iberdrola's filings with Spain’s National Securities Market Commission, the deal's final valuation is subject to several upward or downward adjustments stipulated in the contract, and the value of the transferred LNG inventory as at the closing date, expected to be Jan 1, 2020.

The transaction was entered into by Pavilion Energy’s wholly-owned subsidiary Pavilion Energy Trading & Supply, with Iberdrola, Iberdrola Generación and Iberdrola Generación España.

In its own announcement on Thursday, Pavilion Energy said the portfolio being acquired comprises Iberdrola’s long-term sale and supply LNG contracts, which amounts to around four million tonnes per annum (mpta). It also includes a two mpta long-term regasification at the Grain LNG terminal in the UK, regasification access in Spain and the Spanish-France border pipeline capacity, and the time-charter of a newbuild MEGI LNG vessel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a related transaction, Pavilion Energy and Iberdrola have also concluded a gas sales agreement for Pavilion to supply naturall gas in Spain to Iberdrola Generación Espana.

Pavilion Energy group chief executive Frédéric Barnaud said the acquisition brings the group a portfolio of prime assets in Europe and the Atlantic Basic.

"The combined portfolio achieves global reach with the scale and flexibility required to outperform,” he said.

Pavilion Energy said it supplies one-third of Singapore’s downstream natural gas demand, and has been an ardent advocate of natural gas as a cleaner fuel for power generation, industrial use, and as bunkering fuel.

"This strategic transaction will enable Pavilion Energy to play a greater role in energy transition as well as to offer competitive solutions to our customers and suppliers," the company said in its media release.

Iberdrola said in a separate announcement that the deal "represents a change in the group's current gas supply strategy", to fulfill not only customer needs but also that of combined cycle plants. It is also part of its 3.5 billion euro non-strategic asset rotation plan for the period 2018 to 2022.

"The company will now focus on short-term supply, taking advantage of this trend in European gas markets," it added. 

Energy & Commodities

Sunseap gets S$43m loan to put solar power systems on rooftops in Singapore

Gold sprints to over 5-year peak after Federal Reserve hints at rate cuts

USP Group extends deadline for proposed S$5.6m sale of biofuel unit

Oil prices little changed despite US crude stock draw

Global oil  demand growth estimates lurch ever lower

New York passes its own Green New Deal with aggressive targets

Editor's Choice

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_VTPENT20_3813632.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 Astrea V PE-backed retail bonds receive strong response
4 Noble Group to take stake in Australian rare earths developer Arafura
5 6 out of 11 'super penthouses' now for sale in the world are in Singapore: List Sotheby's
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

jeffrey ong.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Flash: Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Noble Group to take stake in Australian rare earths developer Arafura

Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sunvic Chemical unit staves off legal action as guarantor to 180m yuan loan

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening