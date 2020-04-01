You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Thailand expects more rice exports as virus outbreak troubles competitors

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 12:08 PM

nz_rice_010450.jpg
Thai rice exporters expect to increase sales as the spread of coronavirus sparks global food security concerns and major competitors face export bans or go into lockdown to battle the outbreak.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BANGKOK] Thai rice exporters expect to increase sales as the spread of coronavirus sparks global food security concerns and major competitors face export bans or go into lockdown to battle the outbreak.

Thailand, the world's second-largest rice exporter after India, started the year bracing for its lowest export volumes in more than seven years, after a strong baht and drought kept its 2019 prices uncompetitive against main rival Vietnam.

However, it now sees a better outlook after the virus outbreak sent India into a three-week lockdown and Vietnam, the world's third-largest exporter, banned new rice export contracts last week to ensure domestic supply, an industry body said.

"Thai rice exports should improve in the second quarter of the year, as our competitors limit exports or encounter logistics problems," Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, told Reuters.

"There is no sign Thailand will limit rice exports yet," he said, adding that no such measure was discussed during an exporters' meeting with the country's Ministry of Commerce last week.

SEE ALSO

Singapore banks may see worst-case hit of 14-18% on revenue over consumer relief: Jefferies

Thailand, which usually produces just over 20 million tonnes of rice each year, consumes about 10 million tonnes domestically and exports the rest.

This year's output, hurt by an ongoing drought since November, would be enough to ensure no domestic shortage, while leaving a smaller surplus of around 8 million tonnes for exports, Mr Chookiat said.

The lower Thai supply was in contrast with India's record-breaking rice output this year and Vietnam's ample winter-spring crops.

Benchmark Thai 5 per cent white rice climbed this month to the highest levels since August 2013.

It was quoted last week at US$481.50 (S$685.76) per tonne, about 19 per cent higher than a year earlier, and about US$70 to US$120 higher than a similar Vietnamese grade and a benchmark Indian parboiled variety.

In mid-January, the rice exporters body forecast a 7.5 million tonnes export target for 2020 due to uncompetitive prices, which Mr Chookiat at the time described as "optimistic".

But with the competitors' restrictions and limitations, that goal seemed more achievable as the coronavirus prompted consumers to hoard food and countries to replenish stocks, he said.

Since early March, Thai rice has been sought by supermarkets overseas, pushing up overall sales for the month by about 16 per cent from February, said Mr Chookiat.

Major importer Philippines, which has bought more Vietnamese than Thai rice in recent years, said on Tuesday it was seeking to import 300,000 tonnes.

"At the beginning of the year, the Thai rice export outlook was so gloomy. But with the coronavirus outbreak, it's a complete 180," Mr Chookiat said.

"It should get better for Thai rice going forward."

 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices fall as US inventory build-up heightens oversupply concerns

Electricity tariffs to fall 5.1% in Q2 on lower energy costs: SP Group

Electricity tariffs to fall 5.1% in Q2 on lower energy costs: SP Group

ExxonMobil technology to create 135 new jobs in Singapore

Shell slows refining, takes up to US$800m hit after oil crash

Oil giants in standoff over price and supply: Who will blink first?

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 1, 2020 12:02 PM
Stocks

Australia, NZ: Shares rise at open

[BENGALURU] Australian shares kicked off the new quarter in positive fashion by rising 3 per cent on Wednesday, as...

Apr 1, 2020 11:57 AM
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks may see worst-case hit of 14-18% on revenue over consumer relief: Jefferies

AT A worst-case scenario, Singapore banks may see a 14 to 18 per cent hit to their revenue in 2020 following the...

Apr 1, 2020 11:52 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell more than 1 per cent at the start of trade Wednesday following a sell-off on Wall...

Apr 1, 2020 11:49 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower following US losses

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened lower on Wednesday, extending losses on Wall Street amid a broader market rout over the...

Apr 1, 2020 11:48 AM
Companies & Markets

LYS Energy obtains S$14m green loan from UOB

SINGAPORE solar company LYS Energy on Wednesday said it has obtained a S$14 million green loan from United Overseas...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.