You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Thailand seeks to become Southeast Asia energy trading hub

Wed, Sep 04, 2019 - 9:08 PM

doc76yjugyj22pjbiklgjp_doc741papoz0j7hre13mlw.jpg
The Stock Exchange of Thailand and Egat will study ways to develop "a wholesale electricity market" for Asean members, a joint statement said.
Bloomberg

[BANGKOK] Thailand's main stock exchange on Wednesday signed an agreement to develop an energy trading platform with state-owned Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat), part of a plan to become Southeast Asia's electricity trading hub.

The deal came as energy ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) met this week in Bangkok. Asean has long sought to develop a regional power grid to support member states where demand can quickly outstrip supply.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand and Egat will study ways to develop "a wholesale electricity market" for Asean members, a joint statement said.

Thailand, Laos and Malaysia already have committed to making about 300 megawatts of power capacity available for trading, part of a power integration project, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, said in a separate statement on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The proposed Thai platform would allow the trading of power for up to three to five years ahead, as well as daily energy trading, Egat Deputy Governor, Bhawana Aungkananuwat, said.

Thailand uses an enhanced single-buyer model where Egat is the nation's main electricity supplier and buyer.

It has a total contracted capacity of about 43-gigawatts (GW), with 15.8 GW coming from EGAT's power plants, 23.7 GW from private power producers and 3.8 GW from abroad, according to its 2018 annual report. 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Gold seen cracking US$1,600 as Fed cuts rates 4 more times

Australia set to beat 2020 clean energy target

Russia open to private companies developing energy-rich Arctic shelf: minister

Oil sinks as manufacturing data feeds global economy worries

Saudis replace Aramco chair with wealth fund boss before IPO

China still pursuing nuclear fuel processing plant with France's Areva: official

Editor's Choice

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

BT_20190904_CCSGINNOVATE_3882303.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore deep tech startups face Series B funding gap: SGInnovate

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Quarterly reporting: risk-based approach cannot be too narrow

Must Read

nz_gdp_040947.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Private-sector economists lower Singapore 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

doc76yhblx67za1ee3dsm46_doc766nhvp6p2t1mjqzvhz8.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Sichuan deepen cooperation in sectors including medtech

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit, H-Trust merger becomes effective; creates enlarged S$6.9b Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly