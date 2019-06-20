You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

The world will get half its power from wind and solar by 2050

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

NEARLY half the world's electricity will come from renewable energy by 2050 as costs of wind, solar and battery storage continue to plummet.

That titanic shift over the next three decades will come as electricity demand increases 62 per cent and investors pump US$13.3 trillion into new projects, according to a report released on Tuesday by BloombergNEF.

The move away from fossil fuel has sweeping implications for energy markets and the fight to stave off climate change. Wind, solar and batteries are poised to enable the power sector to meet its share of emission cuts required under the Paris climate agreement, at least until 2030, said BNEF. But after that, nations will need other technologies to make deeper cuts at a reasonable cost, said Matthias Kimmel, the lead analyst on the report.

By 2050, solar and wind will supply almost 50 per cent of the world's electricity, with hydro, nuclear and other renewable energy resources providing another 21 per cent, according to BNEF. Coal will be the biggest loser in the power sector, with its share of global generation plunging from 37 per cent today to 12 per cent in 2050, BNEF said. Those other renewables could include geothermal systems, fuel cells and devices that harvest energy from ocean waves and tides. But it's unclear which, if any, will be economical to deploy on a mass scale. And other low-emission technologies could be developed between now and 2030.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BNEF sees a more ambitious transition to clean power than one oil giant BP Plc laid out in its 2019 Energy Outlook. BP foresees renewables generating about 30 per cent of power by 2030 under its "evolving transition" scenario, while BNEF calls for 41 per cent. Under a different scenario, however, BP is even more bullish than BNEF, saying renewables could hit 50 per cent by 2040.

BNEF forecasts that many nations can cut power-sector emissions through 2030 in line with goals set in Paris to limit the increase in world temperatures to 2 deg C. And they can do that without additional subsidies for solar and wind, BNEF said.

Since 2010, the cost of wind power has dropped by 49 per cent, and solar has plummeted 85 per cent, according to BNEF. That makes them cheaper than new coal or gas plants in two-thirds of the world. Battery storage costs, meanwhile, have dropped 85 per cent since 2010.

If the world is to completely eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity sector, technologies including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen power and solar thermal plants will compete to provide about 13,000 terawatt hours of generation by 2050, said BNEF. That's equivalent to about half of all electricity produced today. And even if every nation scrubs emissions from the power sector, there are still ample greenhouse gases from cars, trucks, ships, airplanes, heating systems and agriculture.

Europe is taking the lead on the shift to renewables, which will supply 92 per cent of the region's electricity by 2050. China and India, which are still adding coal plants to their grids, will both get almost two-thirds of their power from mostly solar and wind by then. The US will get just 43 per cent of its power from renewables by 2050, according to BNEF. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Global oil  demand growth estimates lurch ever lower

New York passes its own Green New Deal with aggressive targets

Canadian Premier approves controversial pipeline expansion

Rocket hits site of foreign oil firms in Iraq's Basra, two hurt

China to block pork imports from Canadian firm: Xinhua

Canada PM approves controversial oil pipeline expansion

Editor's Choice

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_VTPENT20_3813632.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Most Read

1 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
2 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
3 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
4 Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals
5 Independent startup accelerator Accelerating Asia to close US$5m pre-seed VC fund in July

Must Read

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

BT_20190620_VTPENT20_3813632.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale

BP_SGwork_200619_1.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore workers tell researchers they lack expertise and job-training opportunities

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening