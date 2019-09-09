The world's oil glut is much worse than it looks

New York

A MEETING of ministers from Opec (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) states and their oil-producing allies will take place in Abu Dhabi this week. It will probably be a subdued affair. Oil prices remain stubbornly low despite big output cuts by the so-called Opec+ group and geopolitical factors such as the US sanctions on Iran.

The meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, a body set up by Opec+ to oversee its production-cutting strategy, won't reset the group's approach but it might provide some clearer guidance on its goals. The ministers insist that they don't have a target for how far they want the price of crude to rise, and say instead that their aim is to reduce excess stockpiles.

But for market-watchers it's tough to even get a sense of how big that stockpile is, and hence when the output-cutting exercise may be seen to have done its job.

The original target of the output cuts back in November 2016 was to get stockpiles back to their five-year average level. That was never going to be enough, though. The problem is that this average has been inflated by the very excess stockpile that Opec+ is trying to drain.

As such, it's been relatively easy to cut the inventory to close to this inflated figure but that has still left a huge amount of unwanted crude sloshing around. Not a very useful outcome when you're trying to boost prices.

The Saudi oil ministry acknowledges that the group needs a new target. The Opec+ ministerial group concluded at its last meeting in July that the moving five-year average wasn't working and it has been considering using a new benchmark from the more "normal" period (in global oil inventory terms) of 2010-2014.

That leaves the producers with a lot more excess crude to drain. Opec assessed that commercial oil stockpiles in the industrialised countries of the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) totalled 2.955 billion barrels at the end of June. That's 258 million barrels more than the 2010-2014 average for the same month.

Using this figure would certainly be a step in the right direction in terms of truly managing the market's excess inventory. Better still would be having a target that takes into account the growth in oil demand every year, by measuring stockpiles in terms of the number of days' worth of demand they represent rather than in simple volumes.

Measuring the number of barrels held in storage is all well and good, but with demand rising year after year (even if the rate of increase is slowing) the world now needs a bigger stockpile to provide the same amount of forward cover.

Still, whether you measure them as simple volumes or in terms of cover for future demand, OECD stockpiles are rising. Admittedly, much of the recent increase comes from natural gas liquids which are used widely as petrochemical feedstocks. When you strip these out of the numbers, OECD inventories of crude oil plus the major fuel products are below their five-year average level.

Yet the stockpiles calculated on this basis are well above their 2010-2014 average and that's the real problem for Opec+ ministers when they meet in Abu Dhabi.

Saudi Arabia can't rescue oil prices on its own. With demand growth weakening and non-Opec supply rising, the producing nations may have to consider both longer and deeper cuts. BLOOMBERG