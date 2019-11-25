You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Tiny German oil firm strikes black gold on the Rhine

Mon, Nov 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

WH_OJ_231180.jpg
Outside the small town of Riedstadt, near Frankfurt, a bright green derrick pumping oil from deep underground marks a rare rural German site where that is still a profitable business.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Riedstadt, Germany

OUTSIDE the small town of Riedstadt, near Frankfurt, a bright green derrick pumping oil from deep underground marks a rare rural German site where that is still a profitable business.

As Berlin battles to reach climate neutrality by 2050, minnow Rhein Petroleum sees a niche for its unusually pure crude during the transition phase, although its output is dwarfed by the more than two million barrels a day still consumed by Europe's top economy.

Manager Carsten Reinhold holds up a flask of the lukewarm, dark liquid the pumps have been heaving up from 1,500 metres below ground since last year. Low in sulphur, such "light and sweet" crude oil resembles the so-called Brent reserves found in the North Sea.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It would be a shame to burn it all up" to fuel road traffic, Mr Reinhold says, as this type of oil is especially suited to manufacturing industries, feeding into chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles and even blades for wind turbines.

A tanker truck passes by twice a week on average to siphon 33,000 litres from the site's metal storage tanks, some of it from the firm's other drilling site in Bavaria. It takes the oil to a refinery 80 kilometres away.

Rhein Petroleum was founded in 2007 by former Shell executives, and is today controlled by Netherlands-based Tulip Oil.

Where most German oil is pumped in the country's north, especially out to sea, the company has bet on inland fields to the south.

The last well in the previous wave of extraction in western Hesse state closed in 1994, as oil prices below US$20 per barrel and expensive techniques throttled profitability. But with prices now above US$60 - having previously peaked above US$100 - margins look more promising.

Meanwhile, the oil company says the prospecting technology available for identifying hydrocarbon reserves deep below the earth has improved massively. "Just like an ultrasound scan of a pregnant woman," the latest technologies can create a 3D visualisation of the world beneath our feet, Mr Reinhold explains.

Meanwhile drilling itself has become cheaper, as a single well can allow prospectors to explore a radius several hundred metres across, rather than having to drill again if they don't hit the right spot.

And where once wells were staffed around the clock, these days the high-tech facilities can be controlled remotely with a smartphone app.

Even environmentalist activists are not a problem, as they are presently focused on Germany's massive open-cast brown coal mines.

Rhein Petroleum says it is in contact with ecological movements, who approve of the company's policy not to use the controversial hydraulic fracking technology that has powered the shale gas and oil boom.

Heidelberg-based Rhein Petroleum's success is an outlier amid a German oil sector in a long-term decline however.

From a peak of around eight million tonnes per year in the late 1960s, crude output fell to just over two million tonnes by 2018. That was enough to cover around 2 per cent of the requirements of Europe's largest economy, still heavily industrialised.

"It's important that we don't give up oil extraction altogether, it helps reduce our dependence on imports, even if only a little," says Ralf Schairer, who heads the Miro refinery.

Energy expert Claudia Kemfert at economic think-tank DIW disagreed, saying oil extraction in Germany "belongs to the past," as "the energy transition and climate protection (measures) will marginalise hydrocarbons". Even now, she pointed out, major German carmakers like Volkswagen are making big bets on electric vehicles, while industries are looking for materials not based on oil. AFP

Energy & Commodities

Jokowi orders shakeup of state energy giant to cut oil imports

China's Oct petrol exports hit record level on domestic fuel surplus

Indonesia overhauls state energy giant to reduce oil imports

Oil pulls back from 2-month highs on China trade worries

Gold mixed as markets mull uncertainties of Sino-US trade talks

Malaysia's Petronas says will not participate in Aramco IPO

BREAKING

Nov 24, 2019 08:54 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX green-lights Yoma Strategic's Ayala share placement

THE executive chairman of mainboard-listed, Myanmar-focused investment holding company Yoma Strategic will still...

Nov 24, 2019 06:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Procurri accepts non-binding US$115m offer for business unit

MAINBOARD-LISTED Procurri Corp has accepted a letter of intent from a would-be buyer of its third-party hardware...

Nov 24, 2019 05:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Hatten Land's S$5.1m share placement deadline extended to Nov 29

CATALIST-LISTED developer Hatten Land's plans to raise some S$5.1 million from a share placement will take a little...

Nov 24, 2019 05:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Ezion to offload 2 loss-making firms to cut costs, streamline assets

OFFSHORE and marine service provider Ezion Holdings is divesting two companies by Nov 30 to streamline its assets...

Nov 24, 2019 04:48 PM
Companies & Markets

ISEC Healthcare offer deemed 'not fair but reasonable': CIMB Bank

THE mandatory offer for Catalist-listed ISEC Healthcare is "not fair but reasonable", independent financial adviser...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly