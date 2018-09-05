You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Top solar producers in China ramp up capacity amid slump

They hope the move will help them seize a bigger chunk of the global market even as prices have fallen
Wed, Sep 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180905_CFSOLAR5_3551993.jpg
The outlook for demand for China producers is set to improve as the European Union this month ended anti-dumping measures on the country's photovoltaic products, which were in place since 2013.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Beijing

THE top solar manufacturers in China are boosting production capacity, betting higher output will help them seize a bigger chunk of the global market that is set for its first-ever annual contraction.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, which has lost almost half its market value this year, is ramping up cell and panel capacity and targeting higher-quality production, Qian Jing, vice-president of the world's largest panel maker, said in an email. GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd, Tongwei Co and LONGi Green Energy Technology Co, which have all plunged at least 45 per cent over the same period, also announced expansion plans.

The push for growth comes even as global solar prices have tanked after China cut domestic subsidies to rein in record growth in 2017 and integrate existing capacity into the grid. Since the release of its '531 Policy', named after the date of the plan, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and others cut estimates for solar capacity additions in China, the world's largest market, and Bloomberg NEF forecast that panel prices may slump 34 per cent this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"As long as these producers are able to get financing, they should keep expanding," said Han Qiming, a Shanghai-based analyst at SWS Research Co. "That will give them a chance to grab more market share and achieve greater scale of operations."

JinkoSolar will raise cell capacity by 40 per cent, and panels by 20 per cent, by the end of this year from levels seen in the second quarter, according to a results presentation in August. Tongwei will more than triple its polysilicon capacity by year-end and double cell capacity. GCL-Poly plans to raise polysilicon capacity at its new Xinjiang plant to 50,000 tonnes from a proposed 40,000 tonnes, while LONGi seeks to triple its annual wafer capacity to 45 gigawatts by 2020.

While the fallout from China's clampdown has hurt manufacturers from Asia to Europe, there are good reasons not to cut back. Raising output will allow them to pare unit costs and boost sales while less efficient suppliers get squeezed, according to BNEF analyst Jiang Yali. This could help them to weather the slump of more than 20 per cent in panel and polysilicon prices since China's plan was announced, BNEF data showed.

The outlook for demand for China producers is also getting sliver of hope as the European Union this month ended anti-dumping measures on the country's photovoltaic products, which were in place since 2013. The EU said the decision was made after considering the needs of producers and those importing solar panels, as well as the bloc's renewable energy targets.

Overcapacity in China's solar industry is likely to remain in the near term and any additional EU demand may be only incremental for the country's photovoltaic manufacturers, Daiwa Capital Markets Hong Kong Ltd analyst Dennis Ip said in a note. He maintained a bearish estimate on China's solar power capacity installations, forecasting 35 gigawatts will be added this year, a 34 per cent decline from 2017.

"There's not been a change in our capacity utilisation rates after the 531 plan," Mr Qian said, adding that JinkoSolar has been running at full capacity. "Continuous strong demand from overseas more than offset headwinds from the unfavourable domestic policy shift." BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Shell invests in new tanks on Jurong Island

Libya leads Opec oil output to 2018 high despite Iranian cuts

Alcoa braces for alumina strike vote in Western Australia

Castlelake considering Brazil sugar mills for acquisition -source

White South African workers to strike over perks for blacks

France begins vaccinating cows, sheep against anthrax

Editor's Choice

BP_CPF_040918_12.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

BP_SG_040918_11.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Top Stories

SMEs can lift Asean GDP by US$1.1t with tech adoption: Bain

BT_20180904_CCQINGJIAN4_3550684.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Real Estate

Qingjian to build more than 1,200 homes on Shunfu Ville site

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc71quzaegoudsodr4h47_doc6zqfstf8i4x1srv2bb.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX hit 35-month high in August

doc71quzaegoudsodr4h47_doc6zqfstf8i4x1srv2bb.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Lawrence Wong_040918_73.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties

Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vicom to buy Bukit Batok warehouse from Mapletree Logistics Trust for S$22.4m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening