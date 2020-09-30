You are here

Total to increase investments in renewable energy production

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 9:55 PM

France's Total on Wednesday said it would hike its annual investments in renewable energy and electricity by 50 per cent as it cuts its reliance on oil and aims to become a major low-carbon power producer.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Faced with gloomy long-term prospects for oil demand, Total has been accelerating a push into alternative sources of revenue, with a particular focus on providing electricity and expanding its renewable energy business.

The French oil and gas company, which has slashed some spending as it grapples with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, said it would grow investments in renewables and electricity to US$3 billion a year by 2030 from US$2 billion now.

It added in a statement that its sales of oil products would shrink by 30 per cent over the next 10 years, and will represent a third of its revenue by that stage, while 15 per cent will come from electricity, 50 per cent from gases and another 5 per cent from biofuels.

"Diversifying activities... increases resilience and offsets oil price volatility," chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said in a webcast presentation, as the group presented targets at its 2020 investor day.

Total said last week it aimed to become one of the top five renewable power producers, a field where it will have to catch up with the likes of Spain's Iberdrola and compete with rivals such as Shell and BP.

REUTERS

