You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Trafigura said to hire Temasek's Mattar in expansion push

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 12:20 AM

[AMSTERDAM] Commodities trader Trafigura Group is hiring Temasek Holdings executive Khodor Mattar, as it seeks to team up with the world's biggest private equity firms and sovereign funds for investments, people familiar with the matter said.

Mr Mattar is joining Trafigura in a newly-created position as head of capital development, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. He's currently a managing director for the Americas at Temasek, the Singapore state-owned investment firm.

In his new role, Mr Mattar will develop debt and equity partnerships with top alternative capital providers, the people said. Trafigura aims to team up with these funds for investments that will help it expand across petroleum products, metals and minerals and renewables, the people said.

Mr Mattar plans to move from New York to Geneva in 2021, according to the people. Representatives for Trafigura and Temasek declined to comment.

The move shows the efforts by large commodities traders to find alternative financing methods at a time when conventional lenders are getting more conservative in extending their balance sheets. ABN Amro Bank said in August it would quit the commodity and trade finance business, while BNP Paribas is also reviewing its involvement and may shut down its specialised unit.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Trafigura, the world's second-biggest independent oil and metals trader, has thrived amid the coronavirus pandemic as it benefited from supply and demand disruptions. The company's net income rose 27 per cent to US$542 million for the six months to March 31, helped by a record performance from its oil-trading division.

Mr Mattar has a background as an energy banker and has spent nearly nine years with Temasek in Singapore and New York. In his most recent role, Mr Mattar worked on Temasek investments in the Americas, with a focus on energy and the environment, industrials and business services, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, Mr Mattar worked at investment bank Rothschild for more than 14 years.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Singapore's Pavilion inks first long-term LNG deal with Qatar

IEA sees new European lockdowns denting oil demand outlook

Gold firms as Biden victory dents US dollar, raises stimulus hopes

Japan eyes replacing oil with hydrogen amid carbon neutral push

Australia state unveils US$23b energy roadmap in renewables push

Brent crude tops US$40 a barrel after Biden clinches US presidency

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 12:11 AM
Banking & Finance

Cinven, GIC agree to buy Willis Towers Watson's insurance broker

[LONDON] Cinven has agreed to buy Miller, the specialist insurance broker owned by Willis Towers Watson, in its...

Nov 9, 2020 11:34 PM
SME

'Onerous' measures for nightlife operators looking to reopen in trials

BARS, pubs and nightclubs will be able to apply to be part of the nightlife reopening pilot programme this Wednesday...

Nov 9, 2020 11:31 PM
Government & Economy

EU gives green light to trigger US$4b tariff strike on US

[BRUSSELS] European Union trade ministers gave the go-ahead for EU tariffs on US$4 billion of American goods in...

Nov 9, 2020 11:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Sunningdale chairman and Novo Tellus fund propose to take Sunningdale private

SUNNINGDALE Tech's chairman Koh Boon Hwee is teaming up with Novo Tellus PE Fund 2 to make an offer for the...

Nov 9, 2020 10:59 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street breaks records at open on Covid-19 vaccine news

[NEW YORK] US stocks surged higher at the open on Monday, with all three major indices breaking records after Pfizer...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Vicom posts 5% fall in Patmi for Q3

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

Singtel associate Intouch in dispute with Thai ministry over satellite

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for