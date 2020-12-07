You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

UK power costs to rise without net zero market reform

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 10:37 AM

[LONDON] Britain's power market needs urgent reform to allow it to cope with coming changes like a doubling in renewable capacity feeding into the grid as the nation moves toward net zero by 2050.

That's the conclusion of the Policy Exchange think tank who said changes like pricing electricity based on local supply rather than at a national level could save 2 billion pounds (S$3.6 billion) a year.

The British power system got a test run this summer for how it could cope with more renewables when demand dropped due to virus restrictions giving green energy a greater share of demand. Actions taken by network operator National Grid Plc to balance the grid pushed have pushed running costs up 44per cent so far this year to 1.4 billion pounds.

"Events this summer during the coronavirus lockdown showed that the electricity market is not ready to handle increasing volumes of offshore wind," said Ed Birkett, research fellow for energy and environment at Policy Exchange. "If the government doesn't reform the electricity market, then costs will rise." The government said it will address how oversight of the electricity market is divided up in an energy white paper expected later this month.

By 2050, wind and solar could generate two thirds of electricity in Britain, according to the report. This will require customers and energy suppliers to work together to balance variable wind and solar as well as flexible demand to use excess power to produce green hydrogen, charge electric vehicles and heat homes.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Total annual electricity costs, modelled by Aurora Energy Research Ltd, could come down to 50 billion pounds by 2050 with a more regional approach to electricity pricing. This would lead to household bills coming down by 6per cent, it said in the report.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

China holds meeting on coal mine safety after accidents

Sembcorp expects fiscal 2020 loss after recording S$89m in impairments

Oil from US-sanctioned producers becoming less taboo in Asia

Dispute at Opec puts UAE's ambitions on display

Cheap platinum back in vogue as Chinese buyers tap cash hoards

Opec wrangle puts UAE's ambitions on display

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 7, 2020 10:26 AM
Companies & Markets

Medtecs, Taiwan's Mytrex tie up for vertical integration of PPE production operations

MEDTECS International Corporation on Monday said it has tied up with existing supplier Mytrex Health Technologies to...

Dec 7, 2020 10:24 AM
Energy & Commodities

China holds meeting on coal mine safety after accidents

[SHANGHAI] Chinese authorities held an emergency meeting on Sunday after recent major accidents at coal mines,...

Dec 7, 2020 10:11 AM
Companies & Markets

Ying Li group CEO detained in China in bribery probe

YING Li International Real Estate's group chief executive officer (CEO) and executive director, Hu Bing, has been...

Dec 7, 2020 10:02 AM
SFF x Switch 2020
Government & Economy

Singapore needs more inclusive tech innovation and partnerships to spur global recovery: DPM Heng

SINGAPORE can contribute to global recovery by taking on a more inclusive and collaborative approach in deepening...

Dec 7, 2020 10:00 AM
SFF x Switch 2020
Banking & Finance

In a world's first, Singaporeans get aggregated view of finances across banks

SINGAPORE has launched the world's first system that allows its citizens to consolidate their financial information...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS wants a million retail customers invested and insured

Singapore banks on watch over Chinese SOE exposure, say analysts

Lessons from the failed Sabana-ESR Reit merger

Australia's payments board resumes review of retail payments regulations: RBA's Lowe

Singapore law firm Oon & Bazul makes rare appointment of non-lawyer as equity partner

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for