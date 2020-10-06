You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

UK's Johnson pitches wind-driven recovery from pandemic

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 11:13 AM

af_boris-johnson_061020.jpg
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline plans on Tuesday for Britain to "build back greener" from the coronavirus pandemic by committing funds to boost Britain's offshore wind energy capacity.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline plans on Tuesday for Britain to "build back greener" from the coronavirus pandemic by committing funds to boost Britain's offshore wind energy capacity.

The 160 million pound (S$282.7 million) investment into ports and factories is part of a drive to quadruple Britain's offshore wind capacity to 40 gigawatts (GW) by 2030. That is equivalent to around half of Britain's electricity capacity today from all sources.

Mr Johnson is under pressure over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic: his government's response has been cast by opponents as slow, poorly organised and confusing. Cases have been rising in recent weeks, forcing the government to impose local lockdown measures across much of the country.

In a speech to the Conservative Party Conference, due at 1030 GMT, Mr Johnson will say Britain must seize upon a "green industrial revolution" that has the potential to create hundreds of thousands of jobs.

"We need to give people the chance to train for the new jobs that are being created every day - in new technologies and new ways of doing things," Mr Johnson will say.

SEE ALSO

Britain to leave EU without a deal if no decision reached by Oct 15: Boris Johnson

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Economists say unemployment is likely to rise sharply once a programme to subsidise workers furloughed because of the pandemic closes at the end of this month, and the economy looks on course for its biggest annual decline since the 1920s.

Mr Johnson will also announce plans to build floating wind farms that will deliver 1 GW of energy.

"This investment in offshore wind alone will help to create 60,000 jobs in this country - and help us to get to net zero carbon emissions by 2050," Mr Johnson will say.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Exxon's plan for surging carbon emissions revealed in leaked documents

Goh Jin Hian steps down as Cordlife chairman amid IPP lawsuit

Golden Agri incorporates Brazilian sugar subsidiary

Oil jumps 6% on Trump health update, Norway shutdowns

Exxon to cut 1,600 jobs across Europe as oil rout weighs

Sunseap to supply Facebook with solar energy for Singapore operations

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 6, 2020 11:04 AM
Government & Economy

Cases rise in Australia's virus hotspot, but most linked to known outbreaks

[SYDNEY] Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria state on Tuesday reported a slight rise in new cases, but...

Oct 6, 2020 11:03 AM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon's plan for surging carbon emissions revealed in leaked documents

[HOUSTON] Exxon Mobil had plans to increase annual carbon-dioxide emissions by as much as the output of the entire...

Oct 6, 2020 10:52 AM
Consumer

Last orders for Paris bars - for now at least

[PARIS] After bursting back into life over the summer months after the coronavirus lockdown in March and April, the...

Oct 6, 2020 10:51 AM
Banking & Finance

About 200 single family offices in Singapore managing estimated US$20b assets in total

THE number of single family offices (SFOs) in Singapore has grown in recent years to about 200 at present, said...

Oct 6, 2020 10:44 AM
Government & Economy

Prompt payments hit new low in Q3: Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau

PROMPT payments declined to a new low in the third quarter of 2020 and accounted for less than two-fifths of total...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, Cordlife, ThaiBev, UG Healthcare, MLT

Pandemic has renewed push to future-proof Singapore

Bigger is better for Singapore home buyers

Singapore shares open higher tracking Wall Street; STI up 0.5%

Share of perps in bond issues hits 6-year low as demand, yields dip

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.