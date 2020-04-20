You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US crude falls below US$17 a barrel

Mon, Apr 20, 2020 - 9:33 AM

AB_crude_200420.jpg
US crude on Monday fell more than eight per cent to below US$17 a barrel, hitting fresh multi-year lows despite a major deal to cut output as the coronavirus pandemic throttles demand.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] US crude on Monday fell more than eight per cent to below US$17 a barrel, hitting fresh multi-year lows despite a major deal to cut output as the coronavirus pandemic throttles demand.

West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, was down 8.16 per cent to US$16.78 a barrel in early Asian trade.

International benchmark Brent was 0.14 per cent lower at US$28.04 a barrel.

Oil markets have plunged to near two-decade lows in recent weeks as lockdowns and travel restrictions around the globe batter demand for the commodity.

The crisis was compounded after Saudi Arabia, kingpin of exporting group Opec, launched a price war with non-Opec member Russia.

SEE ALSO

Oil mixed as Chinese economy overshadows Trump plan to ease lockdown

They drew a line under their dispute earlier this month when they and other countries agreed to cut output by almost 10 million barrels a day to boost virus-hit markets.

But prices have continued to fall heavily, with analysts saying the cuts will not be enough to make up for massive falls in demand caused by the pandemic.

"Crude oil prices remained under pressure, as projections of weaker demand weigh on sentiment," ANZ Bank said in a note.

"Despite the Opec+ alliance agreeing to an unprecedented cut in output, the physical market is awash with oil," it said referring to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-Opec partners.

"Concern continues to mount that storage facilities in the US will run out of capacity," the bank added.

The US Energy Information Administration said crude inventories in the world's biggest economy rose by 19.25 million barrels last week, adding to the woes of the oversupplied world market, where demand has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Bankers spurn Asia commodity traders in credit squeeze

Low offer of US$2 a barrel for Texas crude raises spectre of negative prices

Hin Leong said to have failed to declare US$800m losses

Singapore giant oil trader Hin Leong, units fight for 'survival' as creditors come knocking

Pemex debt slashed to junk as Moody's downgrades battered Mexico oil company

Gold slides 2% as Trump's restart plan boosts risk sentiment

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 20, 2020 09:44 AM
Life & Culture

Premier League's transfer market bubble set to burst

[LONDON] The financial squeeze put on Premier League clubs by the coronavirus crisis could be felt across the...

Apr 20, 2020 09:36 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Monday's open; STI up 0.4%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Monday, tracking rallies in the US and Europe after US officials moved forward...

Apr 20, 2020 09:32 AM
Companies & Markets

Ascott houses healthcare staff in Singapore, China, France amid coronavirus pandemic

CAPITALAND'S wholly-owned lodging business unit, The Ascott, is providing accommodation for healthcare workers,...

Apr 20, 2020 09:24 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices rose on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 10.80 points, or 0...

Apr 20, 2020 09:05 AM
Companies & Markets

Sing Holdings's Travelodge Docklands hotel valuation could take hit from Covid-19

THE auditor of Sing Holdings's trusts in Australia has flagged that the valuation of hotel Travelodge Docklands in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.