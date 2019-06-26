You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US crude oil stocks fall 7.5 million barrels: API

Wed, Jun 26, 2019 - 6:19 AM

OIL.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] US crude stocks fell last week as refineries reduced crude runs, while gasoline inventories decreased and distillate stocks rose, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories fell by 7.5 million barrels in the week ended June 21 to 474.5 million, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 2.5 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.3 million barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 7,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks fell by 3.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 288,000-barrel gain.

Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 155,000 barrels, compared with expectations for a 522,000-barrel gain, the API data showed.

US crude imports fell last week by 740,000 barrels per day to 6.9 million bpd.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

China halts Canadian meat shipments over bogus documents

Oil prices tick up ahead of US crude stock data

Linde investing US$1.4b to expand Jurong Island gas complex

Oil's outlook could be even bleaker than expected

Persian Gulf shipments now cost more than US$500,000 to insure

Saudi Aramco says it can keep oil flowing even if Hormuz is disrupted

Editor's Choice

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

Most Read

1 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
2 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
3 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
4 40% of Sky Everton units sold
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Must Read

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_RJLINDE_3818536.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Linde investing US$1.4b to expand Jurong Island gas complex

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening