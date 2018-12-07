You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US just became a net oil exporter for the first time in 75 years

Fri, Dec 07, 2018 - 2:35 PM

BP_OIL_071218_96.jpg
America turned into a net oil exporter last week, breaking almost 75 years of continued dependence on foreign oil and marking a pivotal - even if likely brief - moment towards what US President Donald Trump has branded as "energy independence".
PHOTO: REUTERS

[VIENNA] America turned into a net oil exporter last week, breaking almost 75 years of continued dependence on foreign oil and marking a pivotal - even if likely brief - moment towards what US President Donald Trump has branded as "energy independence".

The shift to net exports is the dramatic result of an unprecedented boom in American oil production, with thousands of wells pumping from the Permian region of Texas and New Mexico to the Bakken in North Dakota to the Marcellus in Pennsylvania.

While the country has been heading in that direction for years, this week's dramatic shift came as data showed a sharp drop in imports and a jump in exports to a record high. Given the volatility in weekly data, the US will likely remain a small net importer most of the time.

"We are becoming the dominant energy power in the world," said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. "But, because the change is gradual over time, I don't think it's going to cause a huge revolution, but you do have to think that Opec is going to have to take that into account when they think about cutting."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The shale revolution has transformed oil wildcatters into billionaires and the US into the world's largest petroleum producer, surpassing Russia and Saudi Arabia. The power of Opec has been diminished, undercutting one of the major geopolitical forces of the last half century. The cartel and its allies are meeting in Vienna this week, trying to make a tough choice to cut output and support prices, risking the loss of more market share to the US.

The US sold overseas last week a net 211,000 barrels a day of crude and refined products such as gasoline and diesel, compared to net imports of about three million barrels a day on average so far in 2018, and an annual peak of more than 12 million barrels a day in 2005, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

The EIA said the US has been a net oil importer in weekly data going back to 1991 and monthly data starting in 1973. Oil historians that have compiled even older annual data using statistics from the American Petroleum Institute said the country has been a net oil importer since the mid-1940s, when Harry Truman was in the White House.

On paper, the shift to net oil exports means that the US is today energy independent, achieving a rhetorical aspiration for generations of American politicians, from Jimmy Carter to George W Bush. Yet, it's a paper tiger achievement: In reality, the US remains exposed to global energy prices, still affected by the old geopolitics of the Middle East.

US crude exports are poised to rise even further, with new pipelines from the Permian in the works and at least nine terminals planned that will be capable of loading supertankers. The only facility currently able to load the largest ships, the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, is on pace to load more oil in December than it has in any other month.

The massive Permian may be even bigger than previously thought. The Delaware Basin, the less drilled part of the field, holds more than twice the amount of crude as its sister, the Midland Basin, the US Geological Service said Thursday.

While the net balance shows the US is selling more petroleum than buying, American refiners continue to buy millions of barrels each day of overseas crude and fuel. The US imports more than seven million barrels a day of crude from all over the globe to help feed its refineries, which consume more than 17 million barrels each day. In turn, the US has become the world's top fuel supplier.

"The US is now a major player in the export market," said Brian Kessens, who helps manage US$16 billion at Tortoise in Leawood, Kansas. "We continue to re-tool our export infrastructure along the Gulf Coast to expand capacity, and you continue to see strong demand globally for crude oil."

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Brent cannot be trademarked, rules Singapore IP watchdog in US exchange operators' tussle

Noble may seek court-appointed administration in Britain after Singapore authorities block relisting, board reiterates

Oil dives nearly 3% after Opec delays output decision

Noble relisting is off; assets found to be potentially inflated

Trumpism is the result of Republican climate denial

The World crowned new LNG export and import champs in November

Editor's Choice

BP_Print2_071218_2.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble relisting is off; assets found to be potentially inflated

BT_20181207_JAAMCHAM_3637359.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investment Outlook 2019

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
2 Stamford Tyres Q2 FY19 net profit sinks 98.8% on higher costs
3 Kimly's exec chairman, exec director arrested by CAD, released on bail
4 KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment
5 MND cuts private housing supply for H1 2019 Government Land Sales Programme by about 20%

Must Read

noble15 (1).jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble may seek court-appointed administration in Britain after Singapore authorities block relisting, board reiterates

BP_HDB_071218_88.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Real Estate

HDB to launch around 15,000 new flats next year

Dec 7, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sunrise Shares, Ellipsiz, Aoxin Q & M Dental, Raffles Education, UOL, Sunpower

Dec 7, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Brent cannot be trademarked, rules Singapore IP watchdog in US exchange operators' tussle

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening