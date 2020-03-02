You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US launches tool to stake claim to world’s rare earth minerals

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 11:18 AM

[TORONTO] In a high-tech twist on hammering pickets into the ground, the US State Department has launched an online tool aimed at staking America's claim to many of the world's rare-earth minerals.

The US has become increasingly concerned about securing a stable supply of critical minerals used in car batteries, solar panels and wind turbines. Many of those resources are located in emerging markets that may be seen as too risky by American investors looking for "best-in-class" standards.

That raises the potential for "two really bad outcomes," Francis Fannon, the US assistant secretary of state for energy resources, said in an interview. "Either the world will not get the minerals it needs in order to fuel energy transition technologies," or "that investment would only come from those who are less concerned about governance issues, transparency, corruption, environmental standards and best practices."

The new initiative is designed to address these problems by giving countries with nascent resource industries an online "toolkit" to help them develop assets in a way that will allow them to meet the standards of US investors.

Mr Fannon made the comments ahead of the annual convention of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada in Toronto, at which the online toolkit is being launched.

SEE ALSO

US to push production of protective gear for coronavirus

By 2050, as much as 24 per cent of the world's electricity will be used to power electric cars, and solar and wind energy will provide almost half the world's electricity, BloombergNEF predicts. Many of the minerals required for decarbonization are used in other high-demand products, including smartphones. As just one example, BNEF forecasts nickel demand from lithium-ion batteries alone will grow 15.6 times between 2018 and 2030.

China, which already produces roughly 70 per cent of the world's rare earth minerals, supplied about 80 per cent of America's rare earth imports in the three years ended 2018, according to the US Geological Survey. State-owned Chinese companies have also been active buying up critical mineral deposits outside the country.

"Africa is a huge continent for a lot of these critical minerals and the Chinese have been making heavy advances in that area, offering support and offering investment," Colin Hamilton, managing director of commodities research at BMO Capital Markets, said last week on the sidelines of a conference in Florida. Meanwhile, coronavirus has "crystallized" America's determination to diversify its supply chain of key materials and products, he said.

Last year, the State Department's Bureau of Energy Resources launched an international partnership, the Energy Resources Governance Initiative, to encourage responsible mining of key minerals.

The website is the latest part of that initiative. Founding member countries with track records for responsible development, including Canada, will share strategies and tips with other nations on project development, production and stewardship, Mr Fannon said. The website includes specific information such as how to create data management systems to quantify a mineral resource, and complex "decision trees" to weigh the costs and benefits of different approaches.

In 2017, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order seeking to protect America from supply disruptions in critical minerals, saying such disruptions represent "a strategic vulnerability" to the country's security and prosperity. ERGI has identified 17 rare earth elements and 14 minerals, including copper, lithium and uranium, that are seen as essential for renewable energy equipment and infrastructure.

At the height of the trade war between the two countries, China suggested it could restrict the export of some rare earth minerals. Those concerns have eased with the signing of a phase-one trade deal, but Trump remains determined to ramp up domestic production and form partnerships with other countries to secure supply. American production rose 44 per cent last year.

"We know that reliance on one country for anything, or any one source, exposes all customers to a risky supply chain, if there were a supply disruption of any type," Fannon said. "The Earth's crust is blessed with good rocks everywhere. It's what's above the ground that will help determine whether a US firm -- a best-in-class company -- will invest in that country."

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Oil trader collapse raises alarm over China's private refiners

Caltex Australia says EG Group's offer undervalues company, but open to talks

Nippon Steel braces for downside risk as coronavirus spreads

Malaysia and India aim to repair soured ties that hit palm trade

Putin says Russia can handle oil slide but hints at Opec cooperation

Shell's Bonga oilfield in Nigeria to undergo maintenance

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 2, 2020 11:13 AM
Government & Economy

EU and UK begin talks on post-Brexit relationship

[BRUSSELS] With Brexit "done" as far as London is concerned, UK and EU negotiators on Monday begin talks aimed at...

Mar 2, 2020 11:09 AM
Companies & Markets

Singtel, Nokia to trial 5G network capabilities

SINGTEL and Nokia will work together to develop and trial 5G network slicing capabilities that could provide...

Mar 2, 2020 11:07 AM
Transport

HNA Group-controlled companies' shares rise after Chinese government help sought

[BEIJING] Shares in HNA Group-controlled companies rose on Monday after the Chinese conglomerate said it had asked...

Mar 2, 2020 11:03 AM
Real Estate

Australian home prices ran red hot in Feb, more records hit

[SYDNEY] Australia's housing market ran red-hot last month as prices in no fewer than five cities reached record...

Mar 2, 2020 10:53 AM
Garage

Gojek to introduce surcharge, retrain some drivers

[SINGAPORE] Ride-hailing operator Gojek will be implementing a S$0.70 surcharge on trips booked through its platform...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.